"I'll never forget that" - Michael Bisping reveals the moment that made him a 'huge fan' of Nick Diaz

With Nick Diaz's long-awaited UFC return now less than two weeks away, Michael Bisping has recounted the moment that made him a massive fan of the iconic Stockton native.

At UFC 266, Nick Diaz will face off against Robbie Lawler for the second time. This will be Diaz's first UFC fight since 2015, when he featured as one half of the UFC 183 main event.

It was that fight, against Anderson 'The Spider' Silva, that made Michael Bisping become a huge fan. Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' had the following to say about Nick Diaz:

"That fight against Anderson Silva. I mean, here's Nick Diaz, he's fighting Anderson Silva who, you know, had just lost to Chris Weidman. So he hadn't been beaten by many people by then. So he was still Anderson. To be feared. And Nick Diaz is the smaller guy. We're in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on a pay-per-view. It was a huge fight."

But it was not Nick Diaz's skill in the octagon that impressed Michael Bisping that day. The former UFC middleweight champion revealed that it was the Stockton star's showmanship that drew him in.

"Anderson is always the one who plays mind games. Anderson's always that's just mocking people in there. Well, what is Nick Diaz doing? He's lying on the floor. I will never forget that. I was sat in the crowd. And I was watching that happen. I saw Nick Diaz lie on the floor like he was taking a nap. And I just became a huge fan instantly."

The moment Bisping is referring to can be seen below:

Michael Bisping on the "cult-like following surrounding the Diaz brothers

Both Nate and Nick Diaz are huge stars in the MMA world. They garner huge attention regardless of whether they win, lose or draw.

Michael Bisping described their fanbase as a "cult-like following." 'The Count' suggested their popularity derives from the fact that the brothers are "the absolute definition of fighters."

You can check out Michael Bisping's full video on Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler below:

