Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss UFC 296 and some of the highlights of the stacked pay-per-view event.

#3. Bryce Mitchell convulses after R1 KO loss to Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell stepped in to fight No.6-ranked featherweight Josh Emmett on short notice after Giga Chikadze was forced to withdraw due to a groin tear. The daring venture ended in one of the scariest knockouts of the year for 'Thug Nasty', who was seen visibly convulsing after Emmett planted him flat on the canvas with a vicious right hand.

Watch the knockout below:

Expand Tweet

Doctors immediately tended to Mitchell, who recovered after a couple of minutes but still needed assistance to stand on his feet.

Fans were taken aback at the brutal nature of the KO. Many of them took this opportunity to make fun of Mitchell's belief in the Flat Earth Theory.

Read the comments here.

#2. Security gets involved in massive brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis paid a heavy price for his comments about Sean Strickland's relationship with his allegedly abusive father at the UFC's seasonal press conference.

During the live telecast of UFC 296, the two were spotted sitting in close proximity in the audience. Moments after they were caught on camera, heated gestures were exchanged and Strickland jumped over a row of seats to hold down Du Plessis' head and land a flurry of punches. Before he started his assault, 'Tarzan' politely asked a woman and a child to move away, who turned out to be the wife and son of Gilbert Burns.

Security had to intervene in the matter. They struggled to hold an angry Du Plessis as other fighters seated nearby, such as Islam Makhachev and Marlon Vera, reacted with amusement.

Watch the video below:

At the seasonal press conference, Du Plessis "hit a nerve" for Strickland by talking about how 'Tarzan' used to get beaten up by his father, which is something the middleweight champion has talked about before.

#1. Dana White announces UFC 299

During the UFC 296 press conference, Dana White announced four fights back-to-back, including the debut of Michael 'Venom' Page.

Page, who was one of the hottest free agents in MMA for the past many weeks, was originally rumored to have joined the PFL. Turns out, he will make his debut in the world's premier MMA promotion at UFC 299 against Kevin Holland in Miami.

Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan and Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena will feature on the card as well.

Ian Garry, who had to withdraw from Saturday's event due to an illness, will also return on the card against Geoff Neal.

Expand Tweet