#3. UFC 296 fight canceled due to injury

Ranked featherweights Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett were scheduled to face each other at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023.

An unfortunate injury forced Chikadze out of the fight. It was first made public by Emmett on social media, after which sources close to the matter confirmed it to multiple media outlets.

Chikadze later broke the silence on the matter and revealed the injury that made him withdraw from the fight. He disclosed that he tore his groin, but promised to be back soon. The update was accompanied by a clip of the exact moment when he suffered the low blow during training.

The UFC has not made an official announcement yet. The promotion would either find a replacement for Chikadze or postpone the matchup to a later date.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who has been talking about moving up to featherweight, subtly expressed interest on Twitter. He wrote that he currently weighs 166.6 lbs., which would leave him to cut only around 20 lbs. to make weight for the fight.

#2. A beef might be kindling between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall recently stated that the UFC should strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title if 'Bones' doesn't plan on defending it anytime soon. Jones, who is out with a pectoral injury, attempted to put Aspinall in his place:

"I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense, I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana, that’s hilarious. In my 15-year career, I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing. There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that."

Aspinall responded to Jones' comment with a short apology.

Some fans assumed Aspinall's response was sarcasm, while others thought he was being a gentleman.

#1. Jamahal Hill addresses domestic violence charges

Months after vacating the UFC light heavyweight belt owing to a torn Achilles, Jamahal Hill made headlines due to a reported domestic violence charge.

TMZ reported on December 1 that Hill was arrested and booked at a Michigan jail on the previous Monday. He was later charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic assault on his brother, James Anthony Hill Jr.

In a new report, the outlet disclosed the allegations brought against the UFC fighter. According to TMZ, Hill landed two back-to-back punches on his sibling, leaving him with a missing tooth and a swollen eye.

Despite the claims, Hill maintains that he is innocent and the truth will come out in court. In a new video shared on his YouTube channel, 'Sweet Dreams' said:

"I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court and I will wait for that day and I look forward to that day."

His manager, Brian Butler-Au, previously claimed that the news reports were "clickbait" and false accusations were being brought against Hill.