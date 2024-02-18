After months of anticipation, Dana White finally announced the main event for UFC 300, but it ended up being a "let-down", according to fans. The revelation was made after the recently concluded UFC 298, where Ilia Topuria called out Conor McGregor and earned a reaction from the Irishman.

Dana White disappoints fans with UFC 300 main event

The hype around the UFC 300 main event reached impossible heights in the last few weeks, with fans even expecting Khabib Nurmagomedov to return and fight Conor McGregor in a rematch.

Just as promised, Dana White revealed the headliner after Saturday's event. The marquee card is set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Fans were not happy with the news and let their disappointment show in the comments. While Pereira vs. Hill was an inevitable matchup and quite an exciting fight in itself, one fan claimed it was not "UFC 300 main event worthy".

Another labeled it a "letdown".

Henry Cejudo was not given the microphone after the loss

After getting outclassed by Merab Dvalishvili and losing via decision at UFC 298, Henry Cejudo was seen taking off his gloves inside the octagon. He had previously mentioned that if he lost to 'The Machine', he would retire from the sport once again. However, 'Triple C' was not given a post-fight octagon interview.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White explained the decision to deny Cejudo a chance to speak:

"I don't like that attitude... Henry Cejudo already retired. He did the whole 'drop the gloves' thing. Tonight was Merab's night. Merab went in there and fought the number three guy in the world, former world champion... If [Henry Cejudo] wants to retire again, he can do it here [at the press-conference] or someplace else. You don't give the mic to Cejudo tonight."

Cejudo previously retired in 2020 after retaining his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz.

Conor McGregor responds to Ilia Topuria's callout

Ilia Topuria did not waste any time on the microphone after dethroning Alexander Volkanovski and getting crowned as the new featherweight champion. He reiterated his interest in facing Conor McGregor and called the Irishman out for a fight in his homeland, Spain.

"Hey Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], it’s showtime. It’s time to take the UFC to Spain. Conor McGregor, if you still have some b*lls, I will be waiting for you in Spain."

Watch Topuria’s full octagon interview below (2:38):

Conor McGregor responded to Topuria's callout with select words. He commented under an Instagram post on Topuria's challenge shared by Sportscenter and said:

"I have huge b*lls, I’ve 4 kids."

As for his own comeback, Dana White did not sound too confident when asked to comment on it at the press conference. He once again cited how money is a big reason behind McGregor's prolonged hiatus but said that it had nothing to do with contract negotiations.