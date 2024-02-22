With UFC 300 approaching nearer by the day, the presale tickets reached sky-high shortly after going live. Elsewhere, Islam Makhachev got called a "dirty cheat" by a fan.

UFC 300 presale ticket prices go through the roof

It is expected that UFC 300 will generate extremely high ticket demands and will likely get sold out within minutes. After The Fight Club presale went live, the standard ticket prices ranged from $600-$3,000.

Veteran journalist Aaron Bronsteter shared a screenshot of the same on X, under which fans expressed their shock and disdain.

One fan said, "So expensive for a WMMA co-main", while another wrote, "Best seat in the house is in front of a TV."

Fan accuses Islam Makhachev of cheating

A recent fan video focusing on Islam Makhachev allegedly getting "knocked out cold" from an upkick by Charles Oliveira, sent fans into a frenzy. The two clashed at UFC 280 in October 2022 for the vacant lightweight title, where Makhachev emerged victorious via submission. However, the MMA fan account @primefrogv2 claims that one of 'do Bronx's' kicks nearly shut the Dagestani's lights out.

The user wrote:

"If you look closely you can see that Islam Makhachev is momentarily on the brink of unconsciousness for about a nanosecond following an up-kick from Charles Oliveira. Also grabs the fence after having his equilibrium disrupted. He was clearly out cold in this moment."

Some fans blamed the account for reaching too far, while others admitted they never saw this angle of the fight before and it did seem to them that Makhachev was in trouble.

How Joe Rogan got hired by Dana White

Joe Rogan has been a mainstay in UFC broadcasting for many, many years now, but the beginning of this long relationship happened entirely by chance.

Dana White recently opened up on the Games With Names podcast about how he ended up hiring Rogan as a commentator but could not pay him for the first few shows:

"He literally was doing 'Fear Factor' when I hired him... I had a VCR... There was this talk show... They had Joe Rogan on there... He was talking about how bada** UFC fighters were... I was like, 'Man this guy knows what he's talking about. He's smart, he's funny and he's articulate.' So I reached out to Rogan... We started talking and I asked him if he's like to work for us as a commentator... Joe Rogan did the first 12 or 13 shows for free."

White admitted that they could not pay Rogan initially because they were "$40 million in the hole" after the purchase went through.