Two UFC 300 fighters had their purses withheld due to breaches of regulation. Elsewhere, Amanda Ribas detailed a recent encounter she had with a stalker.

Here are the top combat sports updates brought to you by Sportskeeda MMA.

Two UFC 300 fighters to appear for NSAC hearing

Two UFC 300 fighters are yet to receive their paychecks after the successful marquee pay-per-view event. They will be attending a hearing at the Nevada State Athletic Commission's monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, according to Nolan King.

Diego Lopes, who secured a first-round TKO victory over Sodiq Yusuff in the prelims, had jumped over the fence after his win which is not allowed by some commissions, including Nevada's. Lopes appeared to take permission from Dana White, seated cage-side, before jumping over.

Per King, the Commission "took issue" with the act.

Tsarukyan, meanwhile, had an altercation with a fan who flipped him off while he was walking out. The fan later apologized for his action and promised not to sue UFC, but in return, he requested UFC 303 tickets from White. He will also scheduled for the hearing, according to John Morgan.

Both their purses are withheld at the time of this writing.

Amanda Ribas details scary run-in with stalker

Amanda Ribas had more to worry about than the skills of Rose Namajunas during her last fight week.

Ribas told Ag. Fight. that a "crazy guy" stalked her around in Las Vegas, first trying to get up to her room and then handing her father a letter, a bracelet, and a teddy bear. So far things were normal for the Brazilian, but then things got weirder.

In the letter, the man had claimed that he was "in love" with Ribas since meeting her in 2020 in Abu Dhabi and had been calling her his "wife" on his social media profiles. He also snuck into UFC Performance Institute and tried to get close to her, after which Ribas' manager Alex Davis arranged for 24-hour security for her.

Despite the scary nature of the business, Ribas joked about it lightheartedly:

"To finish this week that I started single, I went ‘dating,’ I got ‘engaged’ and ‘married,’ I ‘separated,’ too. Because they researched and saw that he had posted on his social networks that he [was] traveling to another city, that we were separated, but that he wished me all the luck in the world (laughs). It was the most unexpected ‘relationship’ I’ve ever had.”

Ribas came up short in her main event battle against the former UFC strawweight champion as Namajunas took home a controversial unanimous decision victory.

Gegard Mousasi accuses PFL of not honoring contracts

Gegard Mousasi claims PFL is not making enough money to pay the Bellator fighters who came on board after the acquisition.

The former champion has been complaining about not getting fights for a while. He recently stated that PFL has been ghosting him like an "ex-girlfriend". During a recent appearance on JAXXON Podcast, Mousasi said:

"I want to fight, but [it is] a little bit difficult with PFL. They don’t honor the contract... They [PFL] took over the contracts, and Bellator fighters make more than the PFL guys... So now, they have to cut because they’re not making a lot of money."

