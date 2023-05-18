Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor's documentary, Dana White's new deal, and more.

#3. Cat Zingano announces OnlyF*ns account with exclusive DMs

Cat Zingano is joining OnlyF*ns.

The former UFC star announced her second stint on the subscription-based social platform on Twitter. She closed her previous profile after receiving online abuse and hateful messages about her content.

In the tweet, Zingano revealed the nature of their partnership and what type of content the fans can expect from her. She stated she will be sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos, motivational stories, live streams of training, nutrition and fitness tips, and exclusive interactive DMs.

Alpha Cat Zingano @CatZingano

Subscribe at



#sponsored I’m excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @OnlyFans ! Join to find behind the scenes photos & videos, nutrition tips, motivation, day in the life, training live streams & interacting through DMsSubscribe at onlyfans.com/602215971/catz… I’m excited to announce that I’ve partnered with @OnlyFans! Join to find behind the scenes photos & videos, nutrition tips, motivation, day in the life, training live streams & interacting through DMsSubscribe at onlyfans.com/602215971/catz… #sponsored https://t.co/D5XWElZmqu

Best known for her knockout wins over Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate, Zingano last fought in March against Leah McCourt at Bellator 293.

#2. Dana White confirms 3 UFC events in Australia

Dana White announced yesterday that the promotion will return to Australia for UFC 293 on September 10. He also revealed that the promotion has signed a deal with the New South Wales Government for three pay-per-view events in Sydney over the next four years.

Watch the announcement below:

The September event will be the promotion's second visit to Australia after UFC 284 in Perth, that saw Alexander Volkanovski challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt.

#1. Ariel Helwani gives an honest review of Conor McGregor's documentary

Conor McGregor's new Netflix documentary, McGregor Forever, is currently streaming on Netflix. The initial reviews are quite positive, with industry experts praising the Irishman and the production team for keeping it real and revealing some never-seen-before footage.

Ariel Helwani was the latest among the MMA pros to give his honest review of the documentary. The veteran journalist took to Twitter and commended its making. Additionally, he weighed in on how the 'Brooklyn part' was shown, which is a reference to the infamous bus attack.

"Watched the first episode and a half of the new @TheNotoriousMMA doc on Netflix, entitled “McGregor Forever.” Very well done. Lots of stuff in there that we’ve never seen before. No spoilers but the Brooklyn part is fascinating. It’s out right now."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

Watched the first episode and a half of the new @TheNotoriousMMA doc on Netflix, entitled “McGregor Forever.” Very well done. Lots of stuff in there that we’ve never seen before. No spoilers but the Brooklyn part is fascinating. It’s out right now. Watched the first episode and a half of the new @TheNotoriousMMA doc on Netflix, entitled “McGregor Forever.” Very well done. Lots of stuff in there that we’ve never seen before. No spoilers but the Brooklyn part is fascinating. It’s out right now. https://t.co/12nlINGdTI

Poll : 0 votes