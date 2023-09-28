Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Dillon Danis' latest PED accusation at Logan Paul, Cain Velasquez's trial, and more.

#3. UFC CEO Dana White slams Showtime Sports president for his $20 million comment

The recent beef between Dana White and Stephen Espinoza has been simmering for a long time. The UFC CEO and the Showtime Sports president have made it abundantly clear that neither they like each other nor the promotions on multiple occasions.

At a recent press conference following the recent Dana White's Contender Series episode, White was asked to comment on the rumors of the promotion leaving boxing. After a sarcastic couple of lines about Showtime Sports, White went ahead and expressed his true emotions on the matter.

Espinoza fired back at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo presser, highlighting the fact that the UFC has never done a $20 million gate while Showtime has done it thrice since April.

White took to Instagram to react to Espinoza's clap back on his story:

"That's exactly the type of response I would expect from that weasel Espinoza. That scumbag has absolutely nothing to do with the success of Canelo, Ryan Garcia, and Terrence Crawford. Those guys are mega stars and they are the ones responsible for driving the gates in their fights. For him to even try and take any credit at all shows you exactly what an arrogant, delusional POS that guy is. For this clown to talk about "levels" is hilarious."

The UFC head honcho added:

"The production of the fights on Showtime is an embarrassment and I have been saying that FOREVER. He is a little guy with a BIG yap and is a complete phony. I'm not at all surprised this is the end for them. It should have come way sooner. Sorry to see you go, Weasel, enjoy your retirement."

Whether Showtime Sports is exiting boxing entirely is not confirmed by any official sources yet.

#2. Dillon Danis takes a jab at WWE

Dillon Danis is leaving no stone unturned to troll his opponent Logan Paul on social media. One of his many go-to trash-talking tactics has been accusing 'The Maverick' of drug use.

After it was reported that Misfits Boxing - a venture by Paul's PRIME business partner KSI and the promoter for the event - will administer drug tests ahead of the fight, Danis dismissed it as a "scam".

KSI's manager and Misfits co-president Mams Taylor tweeted on Wednesday that Logan Paul is adamant about getting properly tested for his bout regardless of the agency. He added that the social media star is also regularly tested by WWE, where he's signed to on a part-time basis.

However, Danis not only finds this a deceit as well but also thinks very little of WWE's credibility when it comes to testing.

"I love you, Mams, but this is the biggest scam. The reason USADA is effective is because of its random testing during camp. Logan Paul wants testing now because he used during camp, and now he's having a doctor clean his system, anticipating a test might be coming. And WWE tests regularly? Come on, I don't even need to comment on that 😂"

Take a look at the interaction below:

#1. Judge reveals timeline for Cain Velasquez's trial

Cain Velasquez was arrested in early 2022 on charges of first-degree attempted murder after allegedly chasing down a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte Jr. and shooting at him. The man was out on bond after being charged with sexually assaulting his son at a daycare.

The former UFC champion was denied bail on multiple occasions, deeming him to be a "risk to public safety." The UFC world was staunchly behind him throughout the proceedings, leading the surging wave of support with the slogan #FreeCain.

After nearly two years of wait, he will finally appear in court for trial next year, as per a report by MMA Junkie.

Judge Daniel T. Nishagaya heard from both parties on Wednesday at a pre-trial hearing at Santa Clara County (Calif.) Hall of Justice. He determined that the next move would be a final trial setting date of December 6 with the intent of beginning the trial in January 2024.

"I am willing to give this another setting date with the understanding I will be intending to set a trial date in the middle-to-later part of January, on Dec. 6."

The UFC star, who pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including attempted murder, was granted bail with stipulations in November 2022 after spending eight months in jail.