Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss the UFC-Bud Light controversy, Jon Jones' pec injury, and more.

#3. Sean Strickland verbally attacks the trans community to mock the UFC-Bud Light partnership

Being inarguably the most outspoken champion on the current UFC roster, Sean Strickland did not hold back in his criticism of the promotion's recent tie-up with the beer brand Bud Light.

Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch faced a tremendous amount of public backlash and even calls for boycott earlier this year for partnering with transgender activist and social media personality Dylan Mulvaney. Fans subjected the UFC to similar condemnation after the company's new multi-year deal with Bud Light was reported.

The middleweight champion Sean Strickland chimed in with his own brand of humor. He took to Twitter and made uncalled comments about the transgender community, including but not limited to labeling them as "mentally ill".

"... Here's the thing, women are born, not made, transgenders are mentally ill, and society should never accept this as normal. Now Bud Light gives me money.. and I just said that... I've been saying it my entire career... so? What do they support?"

Without going into the controversy surrounding Mulvaney, Dana White defended the decision to team up with Bud Light, clarifying that it was not just money that contributed to the call.

#2. Jon Jones provides health update on pectoral tendon tear

Jon Jones had to pull out of his heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 due to an unfortunate pectoral tendon injury suffered during training. What would've possibly been Jones' retirement fight this November is now postponed to sometime in early to mid-2024, depending on the champion's recovery timeline.

'Bones' took to Instagram on Thursday to provide an update on the injury. He revealed that he will undergo surgery. He apologized to Miocic and his fans for the inconvenience as well and promised to be back as early as possible.

The post was flooded with comments from well-wishers, including fellow UFC fighters like Alex Pereira and Belal Muhammad.

#1. Fans troll John Fury for shirtless appearance at face-off

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou faced off for their much-anticipated, upcoming boxing match on Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson's father John Fury, who never misses an opportunity to become the center of attention during all media events related to his sons, made a shirtless appearance at the face-off. He followed Tyson as he walked out to face Ngannou with a naked upper body and stood guard in front of the two heavyweights.

He had to be made aware that he was obstructing the view of the media and only then did he move from his position.

John Fury's antics triggered a wide array of responses from the fans, most of which were critical in nature. One called him a "clown", while another labeled him a "menace".

