Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Kamaru Usman's rumored injury, Conor McGregor's criminal case, and more.

#3. Fans get concerned about Kamaru Usman after "something popped" video

Ahead of his upcoming middleweight debut against Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman was spotted grappling with teammate Justin Gaethje in a UFC 294 open workout video.

At one point in the clip, Usman was heard telling Gaethje something which at first sounded like he was complaining about an injury. Fans thought Usman said "something popped" and assumed it was in reference to his perpetually bad knees.

The MMA world took to social media to express their concerns and feared that the card might get shuffled again.

However, Usman was quick to lash out at MMA media outlets for reporting "clickbait" and explained that he was only lightly drilling with Gaethje. 'The Highlight' also concurred, stating that nothing else happened other than Usman hitting his head on the mat.

He further clarified who "Cosmo" was.

There have been no changes to the UFC 294 co-headliner as of the time of writing.

#2. Conor McGregor will not face criminal charges in NBA case

Conor McGregor will seemingly walk away scot-free in the most recent criminal case against him.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Irishman will not face any charges for the allegations of sexual assault brought against him by a woman whom he interacted with in a bathroom at the NBA Finals in June.

McGregor's attorney told the outlet:

"After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor. As anticipated, this decision by the authorities confirms Mr. McGregor’s account of the evening. On behalf of my client, his family, and his fans we are pleased this is now over."

This update comes at the heels of McGregor rejoining the USADA for his return. The process of his re-addition to the drug-testing pool took center stage in the much-controversial UFC-USADA split.

#1. Khamzat Chimaev makes a huge allegation against the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev infamously missed weight by 7.5 pounds ahead of UFC 279, where he was originally slated to face Nate Diaz. He ended up fighting and winning against Kevin Holland instead, while the Stockton native faced Tony Ferguson for his promotional exit.

Due to the circumstances of the incident, the magnitude of the weight miss, and Chimaev's nonchalant behavior, many fans floated the opinion that the UFC was behind the card reshuffle.

The Chechen-born fighter all but confirmed the rumors at a recent media scrum.

Speaking on the matter, Chimaev said:

"Everyone speaks about [why] I didn’t make weight once in my life and there were some plans to do that that way. It’s not my plan, but I can’t say everything here."

Watch the segment below:

