In today's issue, we talk about one UFC Charlotte fight ending in a strange manner, Dana White's emotional reaction to Shalie Lipp's death, and more.

#3. UFC Charlotte sees bizarre decision win for Mandy Bohm

The women's flyweight fight between Mandy Bohm and Ji Yeon Kim ended in a rather peculiar manner. After losing a point in the second round for a kick landed after the bell, Kim delivered another illegal strike in the third. Bohm claimed she was unable to see properly after a knee landed flush on her head as doctors tended to her inside the octagon.

The fight was waived off by referee Larry Carter, who deducted another point from Kim. After several minutes of consulting replays, the strike was declared an unintentional illegal knee, which allowed the judges to hand out the scorecards.

Bohm ended up winning the fight via split decision, with the bout being called off at the 1:55 mark in the third round. Bohm's Instagram account got flooded with trolling comments after the incident, as many claimed she play-acted to get away from having to continue the fight.

#2. Dana White gets emotional talking about Shalie Lipp's death

Rising MMA fighter Shalie Lipp's death has deeply shaken Dana White.

Lipp, an amateur MMA fighter, was on the verge of great things in combat sports. She trained at the Academy of Combat Sports in Fargo and was set to compete on May 20 on the No Mercy 11 card at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes.

The 21-year-old recently passed away in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on the Red River Bridge, Moorhead. She was touted to be a future UFC prospect.

The news of her death reached Dana White soon. The UFC president penned a tribute on Instagram while also revealing a heartbreaking backstory shared by her mother.

During the post-event press conference after UFC Charlotte, White was asked about the tragedy. He stated that it left him quite troubled:

"That girl hurt me bad. It messed me up for a few days. Tragic things happen every day. That one got me... Her mom found her journal and at the end of every entry she wrote, 'Dana White will know my name.'"

He added that he had been reaching out to Lipp's mother since he found out about the news.

Watch Dana White's comments below:

In a touching tribute to Lipp, a sticker with her name was placed on the cage door at UFC Charlotte on Saturday night.

#1. Viral video shows KSI's KO win over Joe Fournier to be illegal

Minutes after KSI won his Misfits Boxing fight against Joe Fournier via a second-round knockout, videos of the KO started flooding the internet. Fans were quick to point out that the strike that dropped Fournier was not a punch but a right elbow strike, which is illegal in boxing.

Jake Paul, who has long been teased for a fight against KSI, took to Twitter to express his discontent as well:

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

Read Paul's comments and watch the video below:

I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification. https://t.co/YgNa7HIt3m

Fans were also ruthless in their taunts. They continued to suggest that KSI would seek to beat Tommy Fury, who he faced off with after the Fournier fight, via head kick, submission, and even a body slam.

