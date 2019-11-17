UFC Fight Night 164 Results: MMA Legend's fight ends in a controversial draw, fight ends in 86 seconds

UFC Sao Paulo.

UFC made the trip to Brazil to give the fight-crazy Brazilian fans a night to remember.

Fight Night 164 was headlined by an important Light Heavyweight showdown between Jacare Souza and Jan Blachowicz.

MMA legend Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua took on Paul Craig in the co-main event of the evening in a fight that was confirmed to be the first of Shogun's final two bouts. The incredibly crafty Charles Oliveira faced Jared Gordon in a Lightweight contest.

The card, quite frankly, was pretty underrated on paper and in the end, it ended up being a solid event from top to bottom.

Here are the results of UFC Fight Night 164 from Sao Paulo:

UFC Fight Night 164 Results: Prelims

James Krause def. Sergio Moraes via KO (4:19, Round 3)

Ricardo Ramos def. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri via submission (RNC) (3:57, Round 1)

Francisco Trinaldo def. Bobby Green. via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Randy Brown def. Warlley Alves via submission (triangle) (1:22, Round 2)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Renan Barao via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Ariane Lipski def. Isabela de Padua via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26. 29-27)

Tracy Cortez def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27. 29-28)

UFC Fight Night 164 Results: Main Card

#1 Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman (Middleweight)

Perez vs. Turman

The main card opener pitted two rising Middleweight contenders. Perez, who came out with the Joker face-paint during the official weigh-ins, was 2-2 in the UFC. As for Turman, this was the young Brazilian's second fight inside the Octagon, the first having ended in a split decision loss.

Round 1: Both men touched gloves and didn't waste any time in engaging in some offense. Turman cut the distance and shot for the takedown.

Perez stuffed it and overturned the position to clinch with Turman against the cage.

The Brazilian took advantage of an opening and got an undertook on the back of Perez. He yanked Maluko down to the mat but couldn't keep him down for long.

Perez resisted while Turman held onto the waist.

Perez created some separation and landed a big right on the break. He followed it up with a solid combination that hurt Turman.

Both fighters began circling the Octagon again. They exchanged kicks as Turman looked to be in the mood to showboat.

Turman landed a good knee and Perez answered with a front kick. Perez went low to the body before swinging for a left hook. He showed some creativity in his striking by attempting an upward elbow thrust. They ended the round with a few fancy exchanges. Turman 10-9

Round 2: Perez piled up the pressure in the early stages of the second round. Turman looked to impose himself as well with kicks to the body.

Perez was trying a lot of different striking techniques in what was an evenly matched contest thus far. Turman went for the straight right but missed. He did land with a few elbows from close range.

Turman locked his arms around Perez's body yet again and got him down to the ground. Perez got back up to his feet and landed upward elbows with Turman on his back.

Wellington connected with knees to the back of Perez's thighs, however, he gave up his position due to a brief lapse in concentration.

They clinched and Perez landed short left-hand punches. Turman landed knees in the clinch.

They were back in the center and Markus landed a solid counter left that got a reaction from Turman.

Another clinch ensued with Turman working for another takedown. Perez, however, was able to stay on his feet, and he stepped in and went for a spinning head kick. The round ended with Truman pressing Perez. 10-9 Turman

Round 3: They hugged each before the final round kicked off.

Both men exchanged some heavy shots in the pocket. Wild kicks and punches flew from both sides as in the first minute before Turman went for another takedown.

We got another clinch against the fence with Turman getting the body lock from the back. Perez had his feet grounded and avoided going down to the mat. Perez broke through the resistance and finally landed the takedown.

He got into the full mount position but Perez slipped away. Turman postured up and attempted to land big punches from the top.

He settled for side control and continued to land some solid strikes. Perez stood up with a minute left to go and found himself with his back against the cage.

The final 20 seconds saw both men letting their hands loose for a last-ditch knockout shot.

Result: Wellington Turman def. Markus Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Turman turned up and put on a very professional performance by executing his game plan of neutralizing the diversity in Perez's striking. The Middleweight counter was a great way to kick things off on the main card.

