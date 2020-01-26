UFC Fight Night 166 Results: Legendary fighter suffers a crushing loss, exciting undefeated fighter debuts

UFC Fight Night 166.

The latest Fight Night offering from the UFC was live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. A huge heavyweight scrap between the legendary Junior dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes headlined the event.

An intriguing Welterweight contest between former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa was the co-main event of the evening. A host of other exciting fights featured on the prelims and main card which managed to make this show, which went under the radar, an entertaining watch.

Here are the results and highlights of the show:

UFC Fight Night 166 Results- Prelims

Bevon Lewis def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Arnold Allen def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Justine Kish def. Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Montel Jackson def. Felipe Colares via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Sara McMann def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Brett Johns def. Tony Gravely via submission (rear naked choke) (2:53, Round 3)

Herbert Burns def. Nate Landwehr via KO (knee) (2:43, Round 1)

UFC Fight Night 166 Results- Main Card

#1. Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic (Light Heavyweight)

Hill vs. Stosic

Scouted from Dana White's Contender series, Jamahal Hill was making his UFC debut and came into this fight with a spotless record. Darko Stosic, his opponent, was entering the Octagon for the fourth time, with his last two fights ending in losses.

Round 1: Glove touch and we got underway. Stosic kept his guard high and pushed forward. He tried to cut the distance but Hill moved out and cracked Stosic with a few strikes on the break.

Hill kept landing while moving backwards. The left-hand strikes landed from Hill, who was in southpaw. Stosic connected with a three-piece combo. He followed it with a five-piece that landed. Stosic looked explosive whenever he committed to engaging. He connected with a clean short left hook. Hill attacked the body with a kick. Stosic went to the body and then to the face. He got in the clinch and tripped Hill to the mat. He couldn't keep him down for long as Hill sprang back up. Hill landed an uppercut, left hook, straight right combo. Stosic rushed in for a big left but Hill tagged him with a right. That was a very entertaining round.

Round 2: Hill amped up the volume as he attempted straight left and rights. Stosic's guard absorbed a majority of the strikes and he tried to get back with the counter punches.

Hill, however, had found a new gear in the second round as he mixed up the strikes. A left hurt Stosic, who was pegged back by the impact. Hill kept up the press with a barrage of strikes.

Hill used his legs to good effect as the round progressed after he connected with knees and threw in the leg kicks.

The right-hand jabs, and the follow-up lefts. Hill was putting on a striking clinic. Stosic landed a takedown in the final stages of the round.

Round 3: Hill started with the kicks to the body. He connected with a one-two down the middle. Stosic went low with the leg kicks.

Stosic changed levels and got Hill down to the mat. He hurt Hill with some huge shots. Hill scrambled and popped up to his feet. They broke up and Hill went in for a jumping knee.

He followed it with a kick to the thigh and a high kick. The right jab and a left hook followed. Hill's pace went down a notch as Stosic landed another takedown. He couldn't keep him down for long as Hill came up to his feet. They clinched for a few seconds before getting back to the centre.

The inside leg kicks from Hill looked snappy. Stosic landed another takedown a takedown with 50 seconds to go in the fight. The fight ended with Hill making his way back to his feet.

Result: Jamahal Hill def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

'Sweet Dreams' showed what he's all about in his promotional debut as he dispatched off a tricky opponent in Stosic with a clinical striking display.

Hill is now 7-0 and will be a prospect to keep tabs on in the exciting Light Heavyweight division.

