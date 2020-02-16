UFC Fight Night 167 Results - Two insane fights end in controversial DQs, Jon Jones' next opponent revealed?

UFC Fight Night 167.

UFC's latest Fight Event was live from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and the card was headlined by a potential #1 contender's Light Heavyweight showdown between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz.

The co-main event of the evening promised to be a wild affair as hometown darling and UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez took on the vibrant Michel Pereira.

The event ended up being stacked with controversies, however, as two fights on the main card ended in unfortunate DQs.

Here are the results and highlights of UFC Fight Night 167:

UFC Fight Night 167 Results - Prelims

Daniel Rodriguez def. Tim Means via submission (guillotine choke) (3:37, Round 2)

John Dodson def. Nathaniel Wood via TKO (punches) (0:16, Round 3)

Scott Holtzman def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Devin Clark def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Casey Kenney via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-28)

Macy Chiasson def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Raulian Paiva def. Mark De La Rosa via TKO (punches) (4:42, Round 2)

UFC Fight Night 167 Results - Main Card

#1. Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros (Lightweight)

Vannata vs. Medeiros.

Round 1: Vannata was his usual self as he fought with his guard down, moved around a lot and kept Mederios guessing with the constant change of stance.

Medeiros found it really tough to get his hands on Vannata, who remained elusive all throughout the first round.

Vannata put together an extensive combo and landed a few kicks in the first round. Medeiros attempted to connect, missed and left himself exposed to the counter every single time.

Round 2: Vannata continued with his unorthodox movement as Medeiros tried to get into the pocket. Vannata landed a short left hook. He punched the body and followed it up with a snappy body kick.

Medeiros went for a couple of jabs but Vannata's swift head movement meant that none of them landed. Vannata's footwork was a thing to behold, however, Medeiros did land more and better shots than the first round.

Yancy landed more shots to the legs and body while Vannata connected to the head more in the round.

Round 3: Vannata put his foot on the gear and went in for the kill. He landed a spinning wheel kick to the head that popped the fans in attendance.

Vannata landed a few quick low leg kicks. Medeiros attempted to cut the distance and lunged in for a straight right. Vannata ducked out of the way and landed three strikes from the top.

Medeiros looked deseperate for a finish as he went for a wild uppercut. Vannata shot for the single leg with a minute left to go but a scramble ensued and Medeiros managed to stay on his feet.

Medeiros tagged Vannata with a clean right hook and he kept up the pressure until the end of the fight.

Result: Lando Vannata def. Yancy Medeiros via unanimous decision 30-27, 30-27, 30-27

I'm forever a fan of what I call "Jamiroquai Fighters" (see Tony Ferguson), so Lando Vannata and his groovy chicanery will always hold a special place in my heart. He nabs the decision against fellow actioner Yancy Medeiros over 15 rousing minutes. #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/nGdX2z8Esh — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) February 16, 2020

