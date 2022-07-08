UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (July 9, 2022)?

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada to put on UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev. The action will go down this Saturday, July 9, and fight fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the card is a much-anticipated lightweight showdown between UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos and rising prospect Rafael Fiziev. Both 155'ers will battle it out to further climb up the rankings.

In the co-headliner of UFC Fight Night this weekend, Caio Borralho will take on Armen Petrosyan in an exciting middleweight matchup. Expect this fight to be pretty hotly contested all the way through.

The main card will feature an intriguing bantamweight contest between Said Nurmagomedov and Douglas Silva de Andrade. Also on the main card, Chase Sherman will collide against Jared Vanderaa in a heavyweight encounter.

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev - Television and live streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch the UFC Vegas 58: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev fight promo below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far