UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

There are multiple UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives where fans can watch the event legally.

Top heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Ciryl Gane will lock horns in the main event this Saturday, June 26, 2021, in what could be a significant fight in determining the future of the UFC's heavyweight division.

Also Read: UFC line-up for tonight (June 26, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

The co-feature will see MMA veteran Ovince Saint-Preux take on Tanner Boser in another exciting heavyweight bout. All the fighters on the UFC Vegas 30 card have successfully made weight for the event.

Also Read: What is the start time for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov (June 26, 2021)?

How can you watch UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov legally?

Following are the television and live streaming details for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov for UFC Vegas 30, where you can watch the event legally in the US, the UK, India, and other locations.

US

In the US, the entire UFC Vegas 30 card will be carried exclusively by ESPN+. Viewers can watch in both English and Spanish languages on the platform. Subscriptions for ESPN+ cost $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year. You can also gain access to live events and the vast library of ESPN+ by purchasing the Disney Plus Bundle. The combo package includes subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney Plus, and the ad-included version of Hulu for $13.99.

UK

BT Sport 2 will telecast UFC Vegas 30 live in the UK. The event will be simulcast on BT Sport's app and website, which can be accessed with the monthly pass for BT Sport available at £25 without contract, and cancelable anytime.

India

The main card of UFC Vegas 30 will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) for the Indian audience, and simulcast on Sony LIV app and website for live streaming. Viewers will require a premium subscription for Sony LIV, available at Rs. 299 for three months, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Viewers from countries with no direct access to any of the platforms that broadcast UFC events can watch the card live on UFC Fight Pass. Monthly subscriptions are available at $9.99 and annual subscriptions cost $95.99.

Also Read: UFC Predictions: UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov predictions

Edited by Utathya Ghosh