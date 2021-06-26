What is the start time for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov (June 26, 2021)?

Fans of mixed martial arts will be treated to two back-to-back heavyweight bouts topping off the UFC Vegas 30 card set to go down on Saturday, June 26, at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No.3-ranked Ciryl Gane will take on no.5-ranked Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30. The bout promises to have a significant impact on the title scene of the heavyweight division.

Alexander Volkov comes into the bout on a two-fight winning streak that features second-round TKO victories over Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem. In Ciryl Gane, 'Drago' will face an undefeated fighter who has gone through the likes of Tanner Boser, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik to rise to the top of the heavyweight division.

The heavyweight co-headliner will see MMA veteran Ovince Saint-Preux face 'The Bulldozer' Tanner Boser, who stepped in on short notice after Maxim Grishin could not compete due to visa issues.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov - Timings

Following are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

UFC Vegas 30 prelims will start at 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT on Saturday, June 26, followed by the main card at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT. Viewers can expect the headliners to walk in past 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

UK

In the UK, the preliminary card for UFC Vegas 30 will kick off at 6 pm BST, followed by the main card at 9 pm BST. The main event is likely to begin past midnight.

India

The UFC Vegas 30 prelims will start in India at 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, June 26. However, due to the time difference with the US, it will be past midnight and hence Sunday, June 27, by the time the main card starts.

The seven-fight main card for UFC Vegas 30 will begin at 1:30 am IST on Sunday. It should be approximately past 4:30 am IST when the main event of the night kicks off.

