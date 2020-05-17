UFC on ESPN 8. (PC: MMAJunkie )

UFC returned to live programming with UFC 249, which thankfully ended up being a successful effort. The promotion followed it up with a mid-week offering which was headlined by Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira.

The third Fight Night in eight days - UFC on ESPN 8 - was a special event as it was built around Walt Harris' first fight since the tragic death of his daughter Aniah Blanchard. 'The Big Ticket' faced heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem in the main event of the show.

UFC on ESPN 8 emanated from the Jacksonville arena and it had many other fights worth looking forward to. Claudia Gadelha took on Angela Hill in a Strawweight clash in the co-main event.

Veteran UFC fighter Edson Barboza moved down to the Featherweight division for the first time in his 10-year UFC career to face the explosive Dan Ige.

Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotko squared off against each other in a Middleweight clash while Song Yadong and Marlon Vera's Featherweight showdown rounded up the UFC on ESPN 8 main card.

Here are the results and highlights of UFC on ESPN 8:

UFC on ESPN 8 Results - Prelims

Miguel Baeza def. Matt Brown via KO (punch) (0:18, Round 2)

Kevin Holland def. Anthony Hernandez via TKO (knees and punches) (0:39, Round 1)

Giga Chikadze def. Irwin Rivera via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Nate Landwehr def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Cortney Casey def. Mara Romero Borella via submission (armbar) (3:36, Round 1)

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Don’Tale Mayes via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:05, Round 2)

UFC on ESPN 8 Results - Main Card

#1. Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera (Featherweight)

Song vs. Vera

Round 1: Vera began the fight with the low kicks and Yadong responded with a two-piece combo. Song landed another 1-2 before going for a kick at the same time as Marlon.

Vera attempted the oblique kick but was stopped by a counter right. They clinched before Song broke away with a left followed by a knee. Vera continued to land the low kicks while Yadong reacted with a body shot combination. Song landed a right, tied up with Vera, and pushed him up against the fence. Song connected with an uppercut but ate an elbow and a few knees to end the round.

10-9 Song

Round 2: Song kicked off the second round with the kicks. Vera went for the body but ate a right cross. He followed up with more kicks. They clinched before returning to trade in the center. Song landed a 1-2-3 combo as he unleashed the heat on Vera.

Vera didn't drop back as he pushed forward and got tagged by a left hook. The combos and hard hooks landed for Song, who was the better fight on the feet in the second round.

10-9 Song

Round 3: Vera executed a trip early in the round and got Song down the ground. He took half guard, the full guard before posturing up to land the left-hand strikes. Soon used the fence to get up and was on his feet while eating a shot to the body on the break. Song steadied the ship and landed a left hook, followed by the rights.

Vera tried to rally in the dying stages of the fight but Song may have done enough to win the fight, which looked like a pretty close affair to judge.

Result: Song Yadong def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

