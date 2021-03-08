Are there anymore UFC title fights scheduled for the month of March 2021?

The UFC began the month of March on a high note with three highly anticipated title fights at UFC 259. The president of the UFC, Dana White, has pushed the envelope by stacking up two more title fights for March. Slated to take place on March 27th, 2021, UFC 260 promises to bring all the madness and hype back to the center of the octagon.

The aftermath of UFC 259 left a bitter-sweet taste in the mouths of all its fans. Fans witnessed an upset as Jan Blachowicz retained his light heavyweight title against Israel Adesanya. Amanda Nunes also continued her dominating run on top of the women's featherweight division as she dispatched Megan Anderson with ease. UFC 259 also reminded fans of the volatility of the sport. Following Petr Yan's illegal knee and subsequent disqualification, the UFC was quick to shift the 135-pound title into the hands of 31-year-old Aljamain Sterling.

Israel Adesanya apologized to his supporters after #UFC259, but let anybody who's hopping off the @stylebender hype train know they're about to miss a "fun ride" 🚂 pic.twitter.com/m0I55g8EHV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 7, 2021

What are the titles being defended at UFC 260?

The UFC's upcoming pay-per-view event at UFC 260 is expected to bring a zeal of its own with the featherweight and heavyweight belts on the line for the co-main and main events. For the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his crown against number two ranked contender, Brian 'T-City' Ortega. Ortega is coming off his recent unanimous decision victory over 'The Korean Zombie', while Alexander Volkanovski is running the division with two back-to-back wins over Max Holloway.

The main event attraction at UFC 260 is undoubtedly for the heavyweight championship between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic. More than three years after their first meeting at UFC 220, the duo are expected to revisit the octagon for a second time to determine the future of the heavyweight division.

Going into their respective fights, Brian Ortega and Francis Ngannou will look to right their previously committed wrongs. While Brian Ortega is expected to bring in a more mature fighting style, Ngannou will look to keep Stipe away from drowning him in deep waters.

