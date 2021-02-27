UFC Fight Tonight: What channel can you watch the UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane on television?

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane will be the twentieth UFC event set at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coming fresh from a heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis on last weekend's Fight Night event, another bulky duel unfolds tonight as Jairzinho Rozenstruik will attempt to derail Cyril Gane's hype train in a bout at the heaviest weight class in the UFC.

The UFC Vegas 20 event will be co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev. A women's flyweight fight between Montana de la Rosa and Mayra Bueno Silva closes the three principal duels of the night.

Meanwhile, in the night's main event, both Rozenstruik and Gane come from a victory over heavyweight veteran Junior dos Santos in their last bout.

While Rozenstruik suffered only one loss during his MMA career - to Francis Ngannou - Gane is yet to know defeat. The French newcomer holds a record of 7-0 and has four straight wins in the UFC.

Here's all you need to know about how and where to watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane on television as well as online.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane - United States

In the United States, UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane is set to be broadcast and streamed live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on ESPN+. While you can watch the preliminary matches for free, the main card content is exclusive to subscribers.

An ESPN+ subscription can be purchased at the cost of $6 per month or $60 for the year. Besides broadcasting all UFC Fight Night events, ESPN+ offers a large catalog of classic UFC fights and highlights from all past Fight Night events.

The event is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, February 27, with the preliminary matches starting at 5 pm ET. The main card action should start at 8 pm ET.

The fights can also be watched on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service. However, there is a delay of 48 hours for the main card events to be uploaded to the catalog. Meanwhile, subscribers can watch UFC classics, documentaries, and past pay-per-view events. UFC Fight Pass can be acquired at the cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 yearly.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane - United Kingdom

Combat sports fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action of the preliminary round from 11 pm GMT on Saturday. For those who don't mind staying up late, the main card kicks off on Sunday at 1 am GMT.

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the event live. You can watch UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane from your TV set or any streaming device with the BT Sport app.

BT Sport offers different sport event bundles. The UFC Fight Night events are included in all of them, with the cheapest option available at the cost of £25.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane - India

UFC fans in India can watch this weekend's UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The event will also be live-streamed via Sony LIV. The preliminary card starts at 8:30 am IST, with the main card scheduled to kick off three hours later.