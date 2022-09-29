Aspen Ladd and 4 other UFC fighters who have consistently failed to make weight

In the UFC and indeed, all mixed martial arts promotions, making weight on the days of the weigh-ins is the final step every fighter must take before they're cleared to step inside the octagon for their bouts. Successfully making weight for one's bout is not only a point of pride for many fighters, it is also considered a beacon of professionalism.

Unfortunately, weight cuts rank among the most difficult obstacles that fighters must overcome en route to a successful journey to the cage. The journey is made even more difficult due to the sought-after benefits of cutting as much weight as possible in order to enjoy a significant size advantage over smaller competitors.

Fighters like Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold, for example, are massive middleweights, even in today's era. The larger a fighter is, the harder the weight cut becomes.

Regardless of one's size, a UFC fighter's decision to compete in a specific weight class comes with the natural assumption that they can consistently make weight for their chosen division.

Alas, this is not always the case. UFC 279 was rocked by Khamzat Chimaev's significant 7.8lbs weigh-in miss. It marked the first time that the undefeated Chechen sensation failed to hit the welterweight limit.

This list, however, does not cover the biggest weight-cutting failures in UFC history. Instead, this list details 5 UFC fighters, active and former, who have failed to make weight several times.

#5. Aspen Ladd, 4 incidents

At one point, Aspen Ladd was an undefeated prospect with tremendous hype behind her. However, her bout with Germaine de Randamie led to the American's first professional loss. Despite not having lost prior, her career has not been without any difficulties.

Women's MMA Rankings @WMMARankings OFFICIAL: Aspen Ladd has been released from her UFC contract following a number of weight misses which resulted in fight cancellations. OFFICIAL: Aspen Ladd has been released from her UFC contract following a number of weight misses which resulted in fight cancellations. https://t.co/E6xcRKPH6S

Back in her Invicta FC days, Aspen Ladd missed weight for her bout with Jessica Hoy. In her second UFC bout, Ladd was scheduled to face Leslie Smith at bantamweight. Alas, Ladd weighed in at 1.8lbs over the bantamweight limit. Despite Ladd offering 20 percent of her fight purse, Smith refused to accept a catchweight bout.

Alas, it was not the last weigh-in incident of her career. Later in her career, a matchup against Macy Chiasson was canceled due to health-related concerns arising from a poor weight cut that saw Aspen Ladd arrive two pounds over the bantamweight limit at the weigh-ins.

Lastly, a recent bout against Sara McMann was also scrapped for the very same reason. Aspen Ladd was three pounds over the bantamweight limit, causing the UFC to release her from the promotion after four weigh-in scandals.

#4. Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, 4 incidents

Former two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson is a clear-cut example of a larger fighter trying to take advantage of weight cutting to gain a size advantage over their competition. At 6 feet 2 inches in height, with fights at heavyweight, it's a true head-scratcher to see how 'Rumble' once cut down to 170 lbs.

However, the early stages of his UFC run were marred by frequent struggles to reach the welterweight limit. 'Rumble', undefeated at the time, first missed weight for his UFC 76 bout against Rich Clementi.

The matchup ended as a loss for Anthony Johnson and several fights later, he missed weight again prior to a bout against Yoshiyuki Yoshida.

M U N C H NEWS 🇬🇧 @MUNCHmma I hope Aspen Ladd finds a better home fighting at 145lb. It's hard to believe that Anthony Johnson was cut for not making 170lb. But came back as a LHW killer. Women just don't have these bigger weight classes and so kill themselves trying to fight at 135lb don't @ me. I hope Aspen Ladd finds a better home fighting at 145lb. It's hard to believe that Anthony Johnson was cut for not making 170lb. But came back as a LHW killer. Women just don't have these bigger weight classes and so kill themselves trying to fight at 135lb don't @ me. https://t.co/milMFsroN2

To combat his struggles with weight-cutting, 'Rumble' committed to a move into the middleweight division. Alas, his debut against Vitor Belfort was disastrous. Not only did Johnson lose the bout, but he missed weight for a third time, causing the UFC to release him from the promotion.

Unfortunately, it was not the last lesson that 'Rumble' was in need of learning. He missed weight in his subsequent fight at Titan Fighting Championships 22 before coming to the realization that he was better suited for the light heavyweight division.

#3. Ray Borg, 4 incidents

Ray Borg is most remembered for being part of what might remain the most thrilling finish of Demetrious Johnson's career. After 'Mighty Mouse' wrapped his arms around his waist from behind, Ray Borg was suplexed.

While he was airborne, Demetrious Johnson immediately trapped him in an armbar mid-suplex en route to one of the most creative displays inside the octagon.

'The Tazmexican Devil' was forced to surrender to the armbar, tapping out in his only chance at capturing UFC gold. Besides his loss to 'Mighty Mouse', Ray Borg is also remembered for frequently missing weight. At UFC Fight Night 73, he missed weight against Geane Herrera. Two fights later, he missed weight again, this time against Louis Smolka.

After earning a title fight against 'Mighty Mouse' but failing to capitalize on the opportunity, 'The Tazmexican Devil' sought greener pastures in the bantamweight division. Yet, like 'Rumble', Borg was not saved from competing in a heavier weight class as he missed weight in his bantamweight debut.

Two fights later, when Borg made a return to the flyweight division, he missed weight for a fourth time in his penultimate bout with the UFC.

#2. John Lineker, 5 incidents

Prior to the rise of Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo, John Lineker was the hardest-hitting UFC fighter in the promotion's flyweight and bantamweight divisions. Despite not being exceptionally large in either division, John Lineker was as densely muscled as they came.

The Brazilian bruiser's hulking physique helped augment his natural knockout power. Unfortunately, it also negatively impacted his ability to cut weight. John Lineker's flyweight debut coincided with his UFC debut, for which he missed weight.

Three fights later, he missed weight again. It was far from his last offense. Lineker missed weight for the very next fight a third time. Three fights later, he missed weight for a fourth time before being urged to ply his trade in the bantamweight division.

Alas, his return to the 135 lbs weight class was also another weigh-in failure as he was once again over the bantamweight limit. While he seemed set to extend his weigh-in failures past 5, Lineker has not missed weight since and has recently captured the ONE bantamweight title.

#1. Charles Oliveira, 5 incidents

Despite being recently stripped of his status as the UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira is still regarded by most fans of the sport as the unofficial title-holder of the 155 lbs weight class. While his current win streak deserves to be mentioned alongside other legendary unbeaten streaks in MMA, it took him a long time to mature into the fighter he became.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Charles Oliveira is STRIPPED of Lightweight title!



The reigning champ fails to make weight after taking the extra hour.



He has vacated the lightweight title. Only Justin Gaethje will be eligible to win the title at Charles Oliveira is STRIPPED of Lightweight title!The reigning champ fails to make weight after taking the extra hour.He has vacated the lightweight title. Only Justin Gaethje will be eligible to win the title at #UFC274 🚨 Charles Oliveira is STRIPPED of Lightweight title! 🚨The reigning champ fails to make weight after taking the extra hour.He has vacated the lightweight title. Only Justin Gaethje will be eligible to win the title at #UFC274. https://t.co/jMYRZzZp6m

After an initial poor run in the UFC lightweight division, 'do Bronx' made his featherweight debut with a 1st round submission win. His second bout at his new divisional home was yet another submission, this time in the 2nd round.

Unfortunately, his 2-fight win streak came to an abrupt end due to a knockout blow from Cub Swanson. Not only did Oliveira lose, but he missed weight by 1.2 lbs. Four fights later, he missed weight again, this time against Jeremy Stephens.

Three fights after that bout, he missed weight for a third time. In his final featherweight matchup, the Brazilian had another failure at the weigh-ins, which brought an end to his time as a 145lber.

His return to lightweight was more than successful. Charles Oliveira embarked on an unbeaten streak en route to capturing divisional gold. Alas, his last fight against Justin Gaethje was engulfed in controversy as 'do Bronx' missed weight for the fifth time in his career, leaving the UFC with no choice but to strip him of his title.

