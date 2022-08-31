5 UFC fighters with the funniest social media presence

Derrick 'The Blast Beast' Lewis and Darren 'The Gorilla' Till

There's more to being a UFC fighter than performing well inside the octagon. While amassing a considerable win streak in the octagon will certainly earn fighters opportunities, the UFC brass gives importance to the entertainment aspect of MMA.

Often times, this manifests in the form of trash talk as fighters attempt to drum up interest in their bouts. Colby Covington and Conor McGregor are prime examples of how to win over fight fans by using vitriolic amounts of trash talk.

Covington, however, leans more towards playing a fictional version of himself, whereas 'The Notorious' seems far closer to home.

Regardless, other fighters opt for a different path when trying to endear themselves to UFC fans. These fighters rely on comedy in its many forms, whether by filming videos of themselves performing skits or by posting hilarious memes.

In honor of Paulo Costa's bizarre win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, this list looks at 5 UFC fighters with the funniest presence on social media.

#5. Jamahal Hill

Many fans know Jamahal Hill for his seismic punching power and penchant for thrilling, action-packed bouts. Currently riding a 3-fight win streak with knockout wins over the likes of Johnny Walker, Thiago Santos, and Jimmy Crute, Hill is storming through the light heavyweight division in pursuit of a title fight with the reigning champion, Jiří Procházka.

Away from the cage, Jamahal Hill is a humorous character. On his Instagram account, Hill often posts comical skits of himself poking fun at inexplicable moments fans have come to recognize in the cage. These include occasions when fighters who immediately shoot for takedowns against an opponent they've rocked badly or a mixed martial artist who throws 50 feints only to throw a jab that never lands.

#4. Kevin Holland

Former middleweight and current UFC welterweight Kevin Holland is popularly known for his sense of humor. Inside the octagon, he's a sniping striker with fight-ending punching power.

Recently, Holland has improved his skill-set in a bid to broaden his game with newfound grappling and wrestling skills. Holland, however, is best known for his motormouth in the cage as he often taunts and engages his foes in conversation during fights.

On social media, 'Trailblazer' uses his accounts to post a series of humorous memes. Some of his memes target his fellow UFC fighters, while others are more random and aimless.

At times, Holland even pokes fun at himself, referencing his lopsided loss to Derek Brunson in a Father's Day meme he posted. This included a picture of his and Brunson's faces photoshopped over Conor McGregor and his son, with Holland posing as the child.

#3. Darren Till

While fans were once hopeful that Darren Till would one day capture UFC gold, his one title fight against Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship ended in disaster. Till was dropped and choked out before suffering the 2nd loss of his career in a stunning knockout against Jorge Masvidal.

With an increasingly large frame for the UFC's 170lbs weight class, 'The Gorilla' made the move to the promotion's middleweight division to mixed success.

Despite his inconsistent performances inside the octagon, Till has won over fans due to his comedic social media presence. Few can forget his infamous "I'm coming for you!" video calling out Israel Adesanya.

Furthermore, when Till had a heated exchange with law enforcement last year over his refusal to wear a mask, fans pointed out his Karen-like behavior.

Till then, he poked fun at himself by renaming his former Twitter account to Karen Till before photoshopping a stereotypical haircut over his profile picture.

#2. Paulo Costa

When Israel Adesanya put an end to Paulo Costa's undefeated record at UFC 253, the excuses that the Brazilian offered for his poor performance were numerous. Costa's most damning excuse was that he'd consumed an entire bottle of wine before the fight as a sleeping aid to overcome his troubles falling asleep.

When fans ridiculed Costa's reasons, the Brazilian leaned into the absurdity of his excuses by patterning an online persona after it.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Didn’t have a chance to take a selfie with this motherfucker in cage so I ll do now watching that fight . Thanks sir Didn’t have a chance to take a selfie with this motherfucker in cage so I ll do now watching that fight . Thanks sir 🙏😭 https://t.co/QmnYhFpv1Y

Since then, 'Borrachinha' has become a propagator of memes that have quickly earned him a reputation as one of the funniest fighters on social media. He's made memes of himself messaging the wrong people who share the same name as fellow fighters.

There was also his recent tweet which included a picture of himself in front of a clip of Luke Rockhold's post-fight interview after their fight, which he captioned by explaining his disappointment over being unable to take a picture with his foe.

#1. Derrick Lewis

Two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis is arguably the funniest fighter on the UFC roster. He announced his inimitable sense of humor to the MMA world with his now oft-referenced remarks about his overheating groin during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 229. This was after he defeated Alexander Volkov with a vicious knockout in the dying seconds of the bout.

However, the humor 'The Black Beast' exhibits on social media far eclipses that. In 2019, he infamously tweeted that if anyone was spending Christmas alone, he was in need of chairs to borrow.

Furthermore, he once tweeted a South Park video of an angry Mickey Mouse assaulting a parody of the Jonas brothers in reference to Dana White confirming that ESPN/Disney executives had asked him to stand down and cancel UFC 249.

