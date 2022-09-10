Five UFC fighters who Khamzat Chimaev has feuded with

Khamzat 'Borz' Chimaev

Before the UFC 279 press conference, Khamzat Chimaev took part in a backstage scuffle that ensued involving a multitude of fighters. According to UFC President Dana White, the promotion didn't hire enough security to restrain the fighters responsible for the brawl. While no one was seriously injured or indeed hurt at all, it did lead to the cancelation of the pre-fight press conference.

There was likely a fear that without enough security guards to keep the fighters separate in the event of tempers flaring, a vitriolic comment made during the press conference might anger one of the fighters, escalating into another physical altercation. Multiple reports indicated that the scuffle began when Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland crossed paths. Holland is said to have commented on shaving Chimaev's beard, leading 'Borz' to reportedly kick him.

While cooler heads allegedly prevailed, it hardly lasted once Nate Diaz and his entourage arrived, leading to a clash between Chimaev and Diaz's two groups. This is not the first time Khamzat Chimaev has had issues with other fighters. So in light of recent events, this list outlines 5 UFC fighters, past and present, with whom Khamzat Chimaev has had issues.

#5. Gerald Meerschaert

Khamzat Chimaev is a rare breed of fighter whose frame enables him to compete in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions. His last bout in the 185 lbs weight class was against MMA veteran Gerald Meerschaert. The two were booked to lock horns at UFC Fight Night 178. However, while the matchup was still little more than a possibility in the rumor mill, Meerschaert issued a cold warning to his then potential foe.

Khamzat Chimaev and Gerald Meerschaert exchange words at the press conference ahead of their fight on Saturday

In Meerschaert's words, 'Borz' would not exit their bout physically capable of taking part in a subsequent fight. Chimaev did not take kindly to his words. Once both men were booked into a matchup, the Chechen phenom reportedly confronted the American in a hotel hallway before the bout, warning him not to talk too much. According to Meerschaert, Khamzat Chimaev was flanked by an entourage that he used to try and intimidate him.

At the pre-fight press conference, both men jawed at each other. Alas, their fight lasted only 17 seconds, ending with a thunderous KO win in Khamzat Chimaev's favor. Since the devastating loss, Gerald Meerschaert has been adamant about earning a rematch, citing that his desire is both competitive and due to a genuine dislike for 'Borz'.

#4. Nate Diaz

Much of the buildup prior to the bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev revolved around Diaz's desire to free himself from his contractual obligations with the UFC. The bout was also a potential number one contender fight despite the Stockton legend's absence from the welterweight rankings. Beyond that, the leftover focus surrounding the fight pertained to the perception of the bout's nature as a mismatch.

There was little trash talk between the two fighters, with Diaz simply hoping to ply his trade in other promotions and Khamzat Chimaev characterizing his foe as being past his prime. However, after a reported backstage scuffle with Kevin Holland, 'Borz' was separated from 'Trailblazer' by Tiki Ghosn, a former MMA fighter-turned-manager. Unfortunately, once Nate Diaz arrived with his posse, the sight of Ghosn by his opponent's side led to a grave misunderstanding.

Diaz and Ghosn have history, so the one-time lightweight title challenger perceived Ghosn's actions as a betrayal, leading to a brawl between Diaz's entourage and Chimaev's, with White claiming that there were 100 people present. While the brawl was deescalated, tensions seem to be running high between the Diaz and Chimaev camps.

#3. Paulo Costa

Ever since Paulo Costa's lopsided loss to Israel Adesanya, the Brazilian bruiser has become a more comical presence, known for his online trolling. Given Khamzat Chimaev's serious dislike for even the most minor of slights, Costa's penchant for taunting fellow fighters did not sit well with the Chechen phenom once the Brazilian focused his attention on him.

Upon being asked about his prediction for the upcoming matchup between Nate Diaz and Chimaev himself, Costa dismissed 'Borz's' chances before characterizing him as a fake gangster in contrast to Diaz's apparent legitimacy. Khamzat Chimaev did not take the middleweight contender's words lightly. When both fighters were at the UFC Performance Institute, tensions boiled over as 'Borz' expressed his indignation with Costa.

While the Brazilian merely laughed and mocked the undefeated welterweight from behind the chainlink fence of the cage, Chimaev threatened to fight him then and there as members of his entourage held him back from confronting Costa.

#2. Kevin Holland

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly why Kevin Holland has such a problem with Khamzat Chimaev. However, the first rumblings of a feud involving the two first arose last year. In an appearance on Joe Rogan's popular podcast, Holland questioned the apparent validity of the reports detailing Chimaev's life-threatening experience with COVID. According to Holland, Chimaev lost his right to brand himself a warrior due to how severely the infection affected him.

'Borz' did not respond too kindly to Holland's remarks, eventually confronting him at a hotel where Chimaev claims to have slapped his rival. Meanwhile, Holland described the encounter differently, stating that Chimaev had the support of a pose before expressing his desire to fight him one day. Following the altercation, Holland sniped and taunted the Chechen phenom on occasion, like Paulo Costa, describing him as a fake gangster who postures in front of cameras.

However, according to Holland, Chimaev is far more cordial behind closed doors. Unfortunately, prior to the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, 'Borz' and 'Trailblazer' crossed paths, leading to another altercation. Chimaev allegedly kicked him before the scuffle was broken up by others.

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

When Khamzat Chimaev first emerged in the UFC, comparisons to retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov were immediate. Both men were from geographically approximate regions, dominated their foes with overpowering wrestling and boasted undefeated records. The comparisons were so great that fans comically nicknamed Chimaev as 'Khabig' due to fighting at a heavier weight class than Nurmagomedov.

Unfortunately, what was initially an amicable relationship devolved into animosity for some inexplicable reason. Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov was a longtime supporter of Nurmagomedov, often showering the undefeated Russian with luxury gifts. Not long after Nurmagomedov's retirement from MMA, Kaydrov dismissed 'The Eagle' as a UFC product who wouldn't fare as well against the fighters signed to his Akhmat MMA promotion.

Khamzat Chimaev stand on the side of Kadyrov against Khabib during an IG live
Khamzat: "We will smash him if he (Khabib) want"

Piggybacking off of Kadyrov's words, Chimaev—who enjoys a close relationship with the Chechen strongman—offered to tear Nurmagomedov apart. A cousin of 'The Eagle,' Abubakar Nurmagomedov, did not take kindly to Chimaev's words and warned him to be mindful of his own words. He then reminded 'Borz' that his behavior contrasted his amicable and brotherly regard for them when they crossed paths in the United States.

Chimaev, in turn, taunted Khabib Nurmagomedov's apparent need for an entourage to confront Artem Lobov years ago in a hotel. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and Chimaev has since apologized for his behavior, with 'The Eagle' granting him his forgiveness.

