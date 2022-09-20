José Aldo and 4 UFC greats whose careers were turned upside down due to a loss

In the UFC, and indeed all of MMA, a loss can break a fighter's career. Similarly, a win can define a mixed martial artist's future in the sport. Conor McGregor—a former champion in the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions—was launched into superstardom after his 13-second knockout win over legendary Brazilian champion José Aldo.

While Aldo rebounded from the loss by recapturing featherweight gold after McGregor abandoned the division, he lost it against Max Holloway, whose own legacy benefitted from his win over the Brazilian. In a similar vein, Justin Gaethje was elevated beyond the status of a WSOF export to a true title threat after snapping Tony Ferguson's historic 12-fight win streak.

While wins over specific foes can serve as launch pads, losses can cause demotions. This list looks at José Aldo and 4 other all-time great UFC fighters whose careers were forever changed by specific losses for one reason or another.

#5. Tony Ferguson

As things stand, Tony Ferguson has become a shell of his former self.

At the peak of his powers, 'El Cucuy' was an ominous presence in the UFC lightweight division. He helmed a 12-fight win streak that included the likes of former world champions such as Rafael dos Anjos and Anthony Pettis. An unorthodox striker with serviceable wrestling skills and exceptional Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Ferguson was a tireless buzzsaw who overwhelmed his foes with sheer volume.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Justin Gaethje: 19th win by KO/TKO in his MMA career.



Tony Ferguson: 1st loss since May 2012 (UD loss to Michael Johnson). Justin Gaethje: 19th win by KO/TKO in his MMA career.Tony Ferguson: 1st loss since May 2012 (UD loss to Michael Johnson). https://t.co/Tn6PzALMYZ

Unfortunately, Ferguson's lack of fundamentals to glue his different skill-sets to a solid, consequential fighting system eventually caught up to him. When the UFC tried to book a matchup between 'El Cucuy' and longtime divisional rival Khabib Nurmagomedov for a fifth time, a global pandemic brought ruin to the promotion's plans. Fortunately, Justin Gaethje stepped in on short-notice.

Many expected Gaethje to be Ferguson's 13th consecutive win, but what ensued was a terrifying beating from which Ferguson never recovered.

For 5 rounds, Gaethje battered 'El Cucuy' until referee Herb Dean called the action, awarding 'The Highlight Reel' a TKO win. Since then, Ferguson has embarked on a winless streak, going from the No.1 lightweight in the world to a slower and more timid version of himself on a 5-fight skid.

#4. Former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo

When it comes to championship success, there has never been a better featherweight in the UFC.

José Aldo is the owner of 7 consecutive UFC title defenses. The list of challengers he turned away includes three-time title challenger Chad Mendes and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. After Aldo finally lost the championship that he held for nearly 4 years, he was at a crossroads in his career.

Having lost to Conor McGregor, Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, 'Scarface' made the cut down to the 135 lbs weight class in pursuit of another championship. His transition to the bantamweight division was fairly successful. Aldo faced Marlon Moraes in a 3-round split-decision loss that many believed he won. His subsequent fight was a TKO loss to Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title. Soon afterwards, Aldo rebounded with a win streak.

Andy Stevenson @andyste123



A sad way for the legend to go out Aldo does choose to retire.



One of the GOATs. Speaking to @arielhelwani on #TheMMAHour , Merab Dvalishvili just revealed that Jose Aldo told Dvalishvili that he would be retiring from MMA as a result of the loss.A sad way for the legend to go out Aldo does choose to retire.One of the GOATs. Speaking to @arielhelwani on #TheMMAHour, Merab Dvalishvili just revealed that Jose Aldo told Dvalishvili that he would be retiring from MMA as a result of the loss.A sad way for the legend to go out Aldo does choose to retire.One of the GOATs. https://t.co/hEYp8yW7CH

He defeated 3 top contenders, including current top 5 bantamweight Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who is now on a 4-fight win streak. Unfortunately, an uninspiring decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili left Aldo directionless. While his takedown defense was as impregnable as ever, Aldo couldn't pull the trigger. At 36 years old, his window for another championship grew smaller with each passing day.

Aging and faced with having to amass another win streak to climb his way back into title contention, Aldo was advised by his head coach André Pederneiras to now out. Not too long afterwards, the Brazilian announced his retirement from MMA.

#3. Conor McGregor

At one point, Conor McGregor was on top of the world.

He remains the UFC's biggest draw and the greatest star in MMA history. In the past, however, the Irishman was more than a mere box office sensation. He was once a two-division champion in the UFC. In fact, McGregor was the first-ever double champion in the promotion's history. Furthermore, he remains the owner of a thrilling unbeaten run in the featherweight division.

In the lightweight division, he has not been nearly as successful or as active. With aspirations of reclaiming the lightweight championship that he never lost inside the octagon, 'The Notorious' returned to active MMA competition with an emphatic win over Donald Cerrone in a bout that was strangely contested at welterweight. His subsequent matchup was with old rival Dustin Poirier.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Conor McGregor appeared to break his leg in round 1 Conor McGregor appeared to break his leg in round 1 https://t.co/k27Ry9JFMq

Against 'The Diamond', McGregor suffered a stunning upset, losing by TKO for the first time in his MMA career. Calls for an immediate trilogy bout were made. When McGregor and Poirier clashed for the third time, the Irishman was the recipient of a brutal leg break that forever changed his career.

McGregor sustained the injury in July last year. As 2023 looms closer, 'The Notorious' is yet to return and will undoubtedly never be the same again like every MMA fighter who has suffered from similar leg breaks.

#2. Anderson Silva

The greatest middleweight in UFC history was once considered unbeatable and regarded with reverence by both friend and foe alike. Anderson Silva was the UFC middleweight champion and the head of a 17-fight win streak that led to his reputation as a human highlight reel. No striker was more dynamic than Silva with the breadth of unique finishes that he introduced to UFC fans.

His front-kick KO against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort is forever etched in the promotion's storybook as part of MMA history. However, at UFC 162, 'The Spider' suffered what remains one of the biggest-ever upsets in MMA.

Chris Weidman, then undefeated, emerged as the latest challenger to Silva's divisional throne. In a stunning 2nd round performance, Weidman landed a knockout blow on Silva to capture UFC gold, ending the Brazilian's championship reign.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dec28.2013



7 years ago today,



Anderson Silva shattered his leg while attempting to kick Chris Weidman. Dec28.20137 years ago today,Anderson Silva shattered his leg while attempting to kick Chris Weidman. https://t.co/Rte3M5ByI5

The MMA world was in shock, but that was soon eclipsed by the end of their rematch at UFC 168. Intent on chopping away at Weidman's legs, Silva threw a hard low kick. Weidman, however, was prepared and raised his leg, turning his shin towards Silva's to check the kick. What ensued was the most shocking leg break in UFC history. Silva's leg was snapped in half and he was sidelined for over a year.

Despite his speedy return, Anderson Silva was never the same again. He fought 7 more times, only winning once against Derek Brunson in a bout that many contested. Once unbeatable, Silva looked all too mortal upon his return. He never came within touching distance of the title ever again and retired after tasting defeat at the hands of Uriah Hall.

#1. Ronda Rousey

Like Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey was once thought of as unbeatable.

Rousey finished every single foe she ever faced en route to MMA superstardom. A former UFC women's bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey captured the imagination of the world at large. Her image transcended MMA, as 'Rowdy' became a crossover star who made waves in the celebrity world, earning cameos in box office attractions like the Fast and Furious series.

Before UFC 193, Ronda Rousey was already declared the winner over her opponent Holly Holm. While both women were undefeated at the time, it was not the first time 'Rowdy' faced an unbeaten foe. Rousey defeated both Bethe Correia and Sara McMann when the two women had spotless records. When Rousey and Holm crossed paths before a record-setting crowd in Melbourne, it was a memorable night.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Six years ago today, Holly Holm did the seemingly impossible and finished Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick to become champion Six years ago today, Holly Holm did the seemingly impossible and finished Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick to become champion 🏆 https://t.co/SMvEEr4tEy

Holm completely outstruck Rousey en route to a dominant 2nd round KO. It was a devastating loss that forever changed the trajectory of Rousey's career. Not only did Holm dethrone 'Rowdy' as the women's bantamweight champion, but she also ended her undefeated run with one of the most one-sided wins in MMA history.

After the bout, Rousey vanished from the public, shying away from most interviews and even hiding her face from the flashing cameras of the hounding paparazzi.

'Rowdy' took a one-year sabbatical from the sport. Her invincible aura was no more and her return fight against Amanda Nunes was disastrous, ending in a 48-second TKO. Afterwards, Rousey promptly retired from the sport and later pursued a career as a professional wrestler in WWE.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far