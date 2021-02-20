UFC line-up for tonight (February 20, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

UFC is hosting yet another stacked fight card this weekend, headlined by two heavyweight contenders.

After a successful welterweight title defense by Kamaru Usman last week at UFC 258 against Gilbert Burns, this week it is time for the heavyweight foes to lock horns in the main event of UFC Vegas 19.

The main event of the fight card will see knockout artist Derrick Lewis face Curtis Blaydes with one less than 60 takedowns in a fascinating clash of fighting styles.

The co-main event will feature Yana Kunitskaya against Ketlen Vieira in a women's bantamweight fight.

The fight card will take place on February 20, 2021, Saturday, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States.

Who are fighting at UFC Fight Night: Curtis vs. Blaydes?

After their meeting scheduled for November got canceled due to Curtis Blaydes testing positive for COVID-19, the fight was initially supposed to be rebooked for December. In their absence, Anthony Smith faced Devin Clark in the main event of UFC Vegas 15.

New main event will be the light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark. It will be a five-round fight, per UFC. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 27, 2020

However, the fight got postponed till now, and Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are finally scheduled to meet at UFC Vegas 19.

Derrick 'The Black Beast' Lewis is on a three-fight win streak, picking up two decision victories over Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latif, and a TKO over Aleksei Oleinic. Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes, on the other hand, is coming off four consecutive wins over Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Junior dos Santos, and Alexander Volkov. The only two losses in Blaydes' career have come against Francis Ngannou, first in 2016 and then in 2018.

Just like the main event, the co-feature was also supposed to happen on a previous date. Former Invicta FC bantamweight champion and UFC women's featherweight title challenger Yana Kunitskaya was initially scheduled to face Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight bout back in August.

But visa issues caused Vieira to pull out, and Kunitskaya faced and defeated Julija Stoliarenki instead. Ketlen Vieira went on to meet Sijara Eubanks at UFC 253. Both the fighters picked up decision wins and will now be finally facing each other in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 19.

Find out the rest of the fighters taking part in the fight night. Following is the full fight card for UFC Vegas 19.

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis - Main event (Men's heavyweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya - Co-main event (Women's bantamweight)

Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner (Men's featherweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus (Men's heavyweight)

Phillip Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Men's middleweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall (Men's heavyweight)

Prelims

Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez (Men's featherweight)

Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Pena (Men's lightweight)

Eddie Wineland vs. John Castaneda (Men's bantamweight)

Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa (Men's featherweight)

Rafael Alves vs. Pat Sabatini (Men's featherweight)

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O'Neill (Women's flyweight)

Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers (Men's featherweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez (Men's bantamweight)

Serghei Spivac vs. Jared Vanderaa (Men's heavyweight)