UFC 310 loses another matchup

After Belal Muhammad's pullout ruined the original main event of UFC 310, now a veteran has allegedly withdrawn from a main event fight.

Nick Diaz, who was set to face Vicente Luque on the card against popular opinion, is reportedly out of the pay-per-view event. Alex Behunin was the first to report on the matter. The report comes in the wake of the rumors that Diaz is allegedly struggling with drug addiction.

According to Behunin's tweet, Dwayne Johnson's favorite fighter, Themba Gorimbo, is stepping in to face Luque on short notice.

Muhammad's absence, meanwhile, was solved by booking Ian Garry against Shavkat Rakhmonov in the co-main event. Joaquin Buckley, who was supposed to fight Garry at UFC Tampa, will now face Colby Covington.

Jake Paul accused of foul play against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul was accused of using unfair means during his controversial fight against Mike Tyson on Friday night. The 27-year-old secured a unanimous decision over Tyson.

While the judges' decision was not heavily questioned on social media, unlike the result of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, fans did slam Paul for fighting a man 31 years older than him. Moreover, 'The Problem Child' was accused of using lightweight, "punchers' gloves" as opposed to the heavily padded ones used by Tyson.

Tony Bellew, a former WBC champion who got kicked out of the pre-event press conference for his antics, tweeted:

"The gloves Mike has on are looking heavily padded while Jake has on Grants which are full-on punchers' gloves! There is a huge difference in them gloves and I'm only watching from a bed!"

Drake bets nearly half a million on Jon Jones

Drake, who is known for putting his money on the losing party in most of his sports-related wagers, has bet $450,000 on Jon Jones winning by knockout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

The betting slip uploaded by Drake also showed a $355,000 wager on Mike Tyson winning against Jake Paul, which did not go well. With the first half of the musician's million-dollar gamble already gone wrong, fans are fearing for 'Bones'.

