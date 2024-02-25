On the country's National Flag Day, UFC held this weekend's Fight Night card in Mexico City, Mexico which saw a series of questionable split decisions, one major fight cancellation, and a dynamic comeback.

Here is a rundown of all that happened on the card, presented by Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.

A huge UFC Mexico crowd brawl saw fans getting knocked out

During Saturday night's UFC Mexico event at Arena CDMX, a massive altercation broke out in the audience. The incident saw several people falling over the chairs in the arena. Video of the brawl went viral on social media shortly afterward.

Here's another angle of the fight:

When asked to comment on how it reflects on the promotion at the post-fight press conference, Dana White said:

"That never happens [at UFC events], that literally never happens! It happens here in Mexico City. The crazy thing about that fight - when that fight broke out, it just kept going forever. So I ran over there and I was watching it; nobody stopped it!. I was waiting for the security to come in and they just let it go until it was over. That's one of the craziest things I've ever seen. I don't think it's a bad look for the UFC. It happened and that was the end of that."

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios fight gets canceled last minute

Just moments before fans were anticipating Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios to walk out for their fight at UFC Mexico, it was announced to be canceled. Commentator Brendan Fitzgerald revealed during the broadcast that the bout was scrapped due to Rosas' sudden illness.

The announcement led to widespread speculation on social media, especially since the nature of Rosas' illness was not revealed. Some theorized it could be a weight-cut-related matter. In an image obtained from Getty and shared by Jose Youngs on X, the 19-year-old was seen lying down on the floor with his hands taped and ready to fight.

Dana White later announced on an Instagram Live session that the fight was rescheduled to take place at the UFC Apex next weekend.

Brian Ortega rebounds from bizarre injury to secure submission win over Yair Rodriguez

Returning to the octagon after nearly two years spent recovering from a shoulder injury, Brian Ortega nearly hurt himself even before the main event fight started. As Bruce Buffer was introducing him to the Mexico City crowd, Ortega landed awkwardly on his foot trying to do spot jumps, which immediately triggered concerns for his ankle.

Yair Rodriguez pummelled Ortega in the first round and 'T-City' barely managed to survive the onslaught. However, he recovered well in the second round, and in the third, he choked Rodriguez out via arm-triangle submission.

In a post-fight interview with Full Send MMA, Ortega revealed that he is now married and happy to have come out from a dark phase of his life.

The main event of the night, Brandom Moreno vs. Brandon Royval, ended in a controversial split decision for the latter.