UFC nears unfavorable record, Conor McGregor $1 million crypto coin flops, update on coach detained in federal prison: MMA News Roundup

Fans slam the UFC for getting close to breaking an undesirable record. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor's newly launched crypto meme coin fails miserably.

UFC is nearing a record that fans don't like

With no Fight of the Night bonus given away at UFC Vegas 105, fans rallied on social media to protest against the same happening for four events in a row. X user @Grabaka_Hitman shared a captured screenshot from Wikipedia and said:

"There hasn't been a Fight of the Night bonus given out in 4 events. First time that's happened since 2015. (Record is 5 events)."

Fans expressed their discontent over the matter in the comment section. One user said:

"How can you not have a fight of the night? Every card had a 'best fight' by definition."

Another wrote:

"Shows you how the product is failing since [UFC] 300."

A third joked:

"Gotta pinch pennies. It costs a lot putting on these events at the Apex."

Conor McGregor's new meme coin fails

Conor McGregor launched a new cryptocurrency on April 5, a memecoin named $REAL, with a minimum target of $1 million. Despite backing from Real World Gaming DAO and his UFC fanbase, the token failed to raise more than $392K in the presale and earned backlash from fans.

Real World Gaming confirmed the collapse on social media with a statement, in which they promised a refund in full to all existing bidders:

"We need to be real. We didn't hit our minimum raise. All bids will be refunded in full. This is not the end."

The UFC star reacted to the statement with a short tweet:

"Ladies and gentleman, this is REAL!"

Experts suggest the launch was ill-timed amid a decline in the memecoin market. According to Crypto News, data from CoinMarketCap says the total market capitalization of memecoins is currently at $40 billion, which is a 40% decrease from last year.

Update on MMA coach detained in U.S. federal prison

Australian MMA coach Renato Subotic was put in federal prison after arriving in the U.S. for a seminar, according to his social media statement. He wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday:

"I arrived in America excited, ready to coach my seminar. It was supposed to be a great trip. Instead, I got stopped at the border... They told me there was a mistake with my visa and that they were taking me to jail 'until they figure out what’s next.'"

Subotic added that he was questioned for three hours, and he was cooperative.

MMA reporter Luke Thomas provided an update on the matter on X. He said that he spoke with Subotic and found out the following:

"UPDATE: I just spoke with Coach Renato Subotic for a few minutes. He says he was detained at FDC Honolulu, which is a federal prison facility. He says he has no criminal record and it was a simple visa application issue. Interview later this week."

