"Book me vs Strickland"- Belal Muhammad calls out Sean Strickland for a grappling match

Belal Muhammad is still yearning to face Sean Strickland, even if it would be outside the UFC.

The feud between Muhammad and Strickland is far from over. In fact, the former had just made it known that he'd be happy to be slated for a grappling match against 'Tarzan.'

In his response to Ali Abdelaziz's tweet regarding a rumored grappling tournament Eagle FC is planning to host, Muhammad said:

"Book me vs Strickland since he was afraid to fight me."

See Muhammad's post below:

Last October, Muhammad and Strickland had a brief back and forth on social media. The beef between the two UFC contenders stemmed from Strickland's alleged disrespectful comments about Palestine, Muhammad's country of origin.

'Tarzan' and Muhammad compete at different weight classes. Muhammad is a welterweight, while Strickland resides in the middleweight division. However, they could still square off if one is willing to make weight for the bout.

Should the UFC grant Muhammad his wish, a bout between him and Strickland would be an exciting one given both of them are top contenders in their respective divisions.

As things stand, Muhammad has won eight of his last 10 fights in the UFC. Strickland, on the other hand, was just as impressive, having gone unbeaten in six consecutive fights.

Belal Muhammad thinks he can beat Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad is set for a rematch against No. 4 welterweight contender Vicente Luque next month at UFC Fight Night. Ahead of the fight, Muhammad said two things of interest.

First, Muhammad vowed to avenge his first-round KO loss to Luque in 2016. Second, he is looking forward to facing the reigning 170-pound king Kamaru Usman.

According to the 33-year-old, if Colby Covington managed to give Usman a tough fight, then he could beat the champ as he's better than 'Chaos.' In an interview with The Schmo, Muhammad said:

"I'm gonna have the best resume in the division, the best resume at welterweight and I haven't fought Kamaru Usman before and I had the perfect style to fight Kamaru Usman because as we see with Colby, a guy with wrestling, a guy with cardio, a guy with volume and I have all those things and I'm better than Colby everywhere. So I'm that guy that could beat Kamaru Usman."

Watch Belal Muhammad's full interview below:

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad will take place on April 16, 2022 at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada.

