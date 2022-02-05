"Paddy left me nothing to be upset with" - Chael Sonnen squashes beef with Paddy Pimblett

It's no secret Chael Sonnen wasn't on the best terms with rising lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett.

However, Sonnen has finally decided to squash the beef once and for all. It all started when 'The American Gangster' claimed that 'The Baddy' was going to face veteran Donald Cerrone next.

Pimblett denied that and accused Sonnen of "clickbait" journalism. The analyst immediately hit back at the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion. However, Sonnen has now buried the hatchet after a phone call from Pimblett.

Discussing the make-up during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I've been in a fight with Paddy 'The Baddy' three times and I have never met him... This morning, I hear from Paddy, who told his side. One thing that Paddy did to bring me back on the Paddy train is he told the truth. He said I don't love where my contract's at. I believe in myself and I know where my contract can be. I've got to exhaust this one, look good in the process of doing it and bring in fans. All of which are true if you want to make money... Paddy said then and only then will I take these fights. He went even further to say Jared Gordon's a hard fight. We're all done. Paddy left me nothing to be upset with."

Paddy Pimblett is set to take on Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett will return to the octagon in March for a matchup with Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at UFC London. 'The Baddy' will be fighting in front of a home crowd inside the famed O2 Arena in England's capital.

Pimblett holds an impressive 17-3 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, while Vargas is currently at 12-4.

'The Baddy' last fought Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36, which was also his promotional debut. He won the encounter via first-round KO.

'Kazula', on the other hand, squared off against Rong Zhu at UFC 261. He won via unanimous decision and, in doing so, ended his two-fight losing streak.

