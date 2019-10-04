UFC News: Conor McGregor eyeing a possible shot at the BMF Title

Conor McGregor has his eyes set on the BMF Title

Former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and claimed that he has set his sights on the interim BMF Title, ahead of the highly awaited Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 244.

Conor McGregor's last fight in the UFC

At UFC 229, Conor McGregor made his Octagon return for the first time since his UFC Welterweight Title win over Eddie Alvarez from UFC 205. Upon his return to the Octagon, The Notorious One lost a one-sided Lightweight Title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas.

Following his defeat to The Eagle, McGregor seemingly announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, however, in a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the former UFC Featherweight Champion revealed that he is open to another return to the UFC.

The Notorious One targets the BMF Title

At UFC 244, Nate Diaz will once again step back into the Octagon, as the Stockton slugger gets set for a highly awaited Welterweight bout against Jorge Masvidal, who is on the back off a historic win over Ben Askren from UFC 239.

With Diaz and Masvidal set to compete for the BMF Title on 2nd of November, Conor McGregor has now taken to Twitter and has given his take on the bout with the following tweet:

What date is that interim BMF title fight on again? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 2, 2019

As of now, fight fans still don't know when Conor McGregor is bound to make his return to the Octagon, however, we can surely expect him to face the winner of the Diaz-Masvidal fight.

When is UFC 244?

UFC 244 is set to take place on the 2nd of November in Las Vegas and the pay-per-view will be headlined by Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in a highly awaited Welterweight bout. On the undercard, the likes of Derrick Lewis, Johnny Walker, Darren Till, and Stephen Thompson will all make their returns to the Octagon. Additionally, top Middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum will also feature on the card along with Lightweight sensation Kevin Lee.