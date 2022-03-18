"Don’t just look at the wages of a fighter" - Muhammad Mokaev defends the UFC amid pay controversy; says promotion deserves credit for behind-the-scenes investment 

Muhammad Mokaev wants the masses to understand that the UFC does a lot more than just pay fighters.

The top-tier MMA promotion has been accused of underpaying its fighters in recent times. While some fighters think they are not being compensated enough, promotional newcomer Muhammad Mokaev claims that being in the company is not just about getting paid.

According to Mokaev, the promotion does a lot of other things for its fighters aside from paying them. However, some people don't acknowledge it and only focus on fighters complaining about their wages. In a recent tweet, the former Brave CF star wrote:

"UFC doesn’t get enough credit what they’re are doing behind the scenes, amount of staff that are working and helping fighters with everything. Don’t just look at the wages of a fighter, look how much they’re investing behind the scenes! Thank you @ufc and all staff!"

Muhammad Mokaev is set to make his promotional debut this weekend at the O2 Arena in London, England. The undefeated prospect is an exciting addition to the promotion's flyweight division. He will look to pick up a statement-making win against Cody Durden this Saturday.

UFC COO hits out at Jake Paul for sparking uproar over fighter pay

Jake Paul has been actively throwing shade at the world's premier MMA promotion while rallying for better healthcare plans and an increase in fighter pay. The YouTuber-turned-pro boxer is also urging fighters to voice their frustrations as well.

Lawrence Epstein, the company's COO, recently addressed the issue and refuted claims that the promotion is underpaying its fighters. He also suggested that Paul only does such things to make money off the attention he's getting. In a recent interview with Sports Business Journal, Epstein said:

“Some of the stuff is completely disingenuous. With Jake Paul, he profits from the attention economy where the more attention you get, the more money you get."

As it stands, Jake Paul has put out another challenge to UFC president Dana White. As per Paul, he wants a one-fight deal to take on Conor McGregor under the promotion's banner.

'The Problem Child' tweeted:

