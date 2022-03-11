"I'm not ready to go bald yet" - Francis Ngannou undergoes hair transplantation procedure in Turkey

Francis Ngannou is currently overseas, giving his hairstyle a new and improved look.

After a successful title defense at UFC 270, Ngannou seems to be spending his time and money upgrading his looks. 'The Predator' is in Istanbul, Turkey to undergo a hair transplant at the Now Hair Time Hair Transplant Clinic.

However, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion clarified that he's not totally changing his hairstyle. Instead, Ngannou pointed out that he's doing the procedure to prevent going bald.

In a recent Instagram post, he stated:

"Don't think I changed my hair style, I'm just working on making it even better 😎 I'm not ready to go bald yet, so I took the magic solution from @now.hairtime. Growing up my hair back soon."

Now Hair Time has also provided a glimpse of Ngannou's actual hair transformation on its official Instragram account.

Watch the full video below:

UFC is confident Francis Ngannou will stay

Francis Ngannou has vowed not to fight for the UFC again for $500,000 or $600,000. He has also stated that he will make the big switch to boxing and is already being linked to a superfight against Tyson Fury.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White is optimistic about re-signing Ngannou regardless of the rumors circulating outside. White recently hinted that the Cameroonian's case was not unresolvable and revealed that he was soon going to meet Ngannou and his entourage.

Furthermore, Dana White feels that there's a great chance 'The Predator' will stay. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, he said:

“[Ngannou's] been in Cameroon visiting his family, so he’s supposed to get back here in the next couple of weeks and we’re supposed to get together. Listen, in the history of this company, the only guy that we’ve ever not signed was Fedor [Emelianenko]. I mean, it’s the only guy we could never sign. So, you know, I’m hopeful and confident that we can get a deal done with Francis.”

Watch Dana White discuss Ngannou's situation below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak