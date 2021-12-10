 'Don't worry about Sean, worry about me' - Kai Kara-France reacts to UFC 269 opponent Cody Garbrandt engaging in a heated exchange with Sean O'Malley 

Kai Kara-France has sent a clear message to Cody Garbrandt - focus on your fight on Saturday instead of a future bout with Sean O'Malley.

After much speculation as to what his next move would be, Cody Garbrandt will be taking on Kai Kara-France as part of the UFC 269 card this weekend in Las Vegas. In addition to that, the aforementioned Sean O'Malley will try and move further up the bantamweight ranks when he comes face-to-face with Raulian Paiva.

Last night's press conference provided fans and media members alike with plenty of talking points and one of the most notable was the obvious tension between Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley. At one point, the two actually got up and squared off against one another.

In a follow-up tweet after the face-offs, Kara-France wanted to make one thing perfectly clear to his opponent .No Love'.

"Don’t worry bout Sean, worry bout me! #UFC269 #teamdontblink"

With Kara-France coming off the back of a knockout win over Rogério Bontorin, taking his overall UFC record to 5-2, it makes sense that he'd want to be taken more seriously than he has been by some of his fellow competitors.

The start of the flyweight road for Cody Garbrandt

A damaging loss to Rob Font back in May dropped Cody Garbrandt to four defeats in his last five at bantamweight. Prior to the Font fight, though, the former champion was booked to take on ex-flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo for the belt in what would've served as his flyweight debut.

It didn't come to fruition courtesy of a nasty bout of COVID-19, but fast forward twelve months and he's right back in the mix with a showdown against a top flyweight contender.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



They're not fighting on Saturday, but “Dana, can me and Cody square up for the future?”They're not fighting on Saturday, but @SugaSeanMMA and @Cody_Nolove had to be held back at the #UFC269 press conference 👀 “Dana, can me and Cody square up for the future?”They're not fighting on Saturday, but @SugaSeanMMA and @Cody_Nolove had to be held back at the #UFC269 press conference 👀 https://t.co/WNwcAOkMks

Some were concerned that the weight cut would provide Garbrandt with some issues, as it did for his long-time rival TJ Dillashaw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Alas, he seems to be looking healthy during fight week, with fans counting down the minutes until he begins a new journey at 125 pounds.

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by Harvey Leonard