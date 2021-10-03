"Maybe I change a little bit" - Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls when he said he'd be fine with just bread and water

Khabib Nurmagomedov has recalled a time when he said he'd be fine with just bread and water. From competing in remote places to being a world-renowned fighter, the Dagestani has come a long way in his career.

In a recent interview, the former UFC lightweight champion said:

"I hope, maybe I changed a little bit. Sometimes good life catches you. In my mind I think the same because I come out from my village but the village stays inside me. I cannot take it out of my [heart]. Sometimes I like good food, I like eating everything. I am not a perfect example and I don't want to be a perfect example. I just try to be myself. Even when you become rich and famous, it doesn't matter because you cannot eat more than one bread in one day."

The Dagestani has a lot of accolades to his name but he's most well known for being undefeated in the sport of MMA. Nurmagomedov's fighting record stands at 29-0, which is also the longest streak in MMA currently.

Nurmagomedov is the first Russian-born and Muslim fighter to win a title in the UFC. 'The Eagle' is a former two-time Combat Sambo World Champion and he's also the former undisputed, and longest-reigning, lightweight champion in UFC history.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is tied with B.J. Penn and Benson Henderson for the most title defenses in the lightweight division at three.

'The Eagle' announced his retirement from MMA at UFC 254 after defending his title against former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. This was because his mother didn't want him to fight anymore after his father passed away.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Net Worth

'The Eagle' made his professional MMA debut in 2008 and signed with the UFC in 2012. Nurmagomedov earned just $32,000 US per appearance initially but, as his reputation and wins grew, his purse significantly increased.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 main event fight against Conor McGregor drew 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, the highest ever for an MMA event.

As of 2021, the former UFC lightweight champion is estimated to have a net worth of around $40 million and is the richest UFC star after Conor McGregor. The Dagestani has endorsement deals with Reebok and Toyota.

