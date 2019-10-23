UFC News: Tony Ferguson calls out Jon Jones

Tony Ferguson

'El Cucuy' Tony Ferguson has never been the kind of guy who walks the beaten path. But even by his standards, calling out a fighter three weight classes higher is crazy, to say the least. But that is Tony Ferguson for you; arrogant, charismatic and most importantly, unpredictable.

Tony throws Jon a challenge

Without any context known to the public, Ferguson recently took to social media platform Twitter to call out UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon 'Bones' Jones for apparently talking a lot of trash lately, and took some jibes at the champ, reminding him of their college days. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Lot Of (expletive) Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again. Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath

Tony's tweet has left us bewildered. What was he referring to? Is there a backstory that we are unaware of? Who knows what he was referring to but it seems to go back to their college days. Speaking of which, Jones was the winner of the 2006 national junior college wrestling championship at Iowa Central Community College, while Ferguson was a National Collegiate Wrestling Association champion in 2006. Was El Cucuy's comment in reference to something that transpired between the pair back then?

While Ferguson is all geared up to challenge the undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title sometime next year, Jones is still trying to lock in on his next opponent. By the looks of it, Jones might have to defend his title against Dominick Reyes up next. However, should he choose to move to heavyweight, he will be awaiting the winner of the Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic trilogy fight.

Check out Ferguson's tweet below.

Lot Of Shit Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again 🌱 Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath pic.twitter.com/VaGUrm25OX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2019

Although it is unlikely that a fight between Tony and Jon would ever take place due to the massive gap in their respective weights, it will be interesting to see what Jones' response to the call out is.

