UFC on ESPN 3 Results: Former Heavyweight champion destroyed in 71 seconds

UFC on ESPN 3.

UFC put forth another stacked show that emanated from the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main event saw Francis Ngannou take on the resurgent Junior Dos Santos in a heavyweight showdown. Flyweight contenders Jusseir Formiga and Joseph Benavidez battled it out in the co-main event.

The main card had a total of six fights out of which four ended before the full allotted time. It was a solid night of action from top to bottom and without wasting any more time, here are the results and highlights of UFC on ESPN 3.

UFC on ESPN 3 Results: Prelims

Ricardo Ramos def. Journey Newson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Eryk Anders def. Vinicius Moreira via KO (punches) (1:18, Round One)

Jared Gordon def. Dan Moret via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Dalcha Lungiambula def. Dequan Townsend via TKO (punches and elbows) (0:42, Round Three)

Amanda Ribas def. Emily Whitmire via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:10, Round Two)

Maurice Greene def. Junior Albini via TKO (punches) (3:38, Round One)

UFC on ESPN 3 Results: Main Card

#1. Paul Craig (11-3-0) vs. Alonzo Menifield (8-0) (Light Heavyweight)

Menifield vs. Craig.

Scouted by Dana White from the Contender series, Alonzo Menifield was undefeated heading into his second UFC fight. His opponent Paul Craig was coming off a win against Kennedy Nzechukwu.

The fight kicked off with Menifield being the aggressor. Craig realised that his best chance to win the fight was to take it to the ground. He shot for two takedowns but they were stuffed by Menifield.

Menifield got his combinations together with a low kick followed by a 1-2. Craig went for a back kick and looked to pull guard. However, Menifield didn't let him go and unleashed a barrage of heavy right-hand shots.

Craig had no answer to the assault and fell to the mat. The referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Result: Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig via TKO (punches) (3:19, Round One)

Menifield extended his record to nine wins on the trot and seems like a great addition to the Light Heavyweight division, which has been infused with promising talents of late.

