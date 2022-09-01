5 prospects to watch out for at UFC Paris

The inaugural UFC event in Paris will be underway this weekend at the Accor Arena.

With the promotion looking to leave a lasting impression in a new market, the matchmakers have compiled a solid fight card featuring numerous intriguing prospects, some of whom will have the support of the French faithful on Saturday.

Given the historical significance of this weekend’s event, in that it's the first-ever UFC fight card on French soil, it serves as a massive stage for up-and-coming contenders looking to make a statement in their respective divisions.

Here are five prospects to keep an eye on at UFC Paris.

#5. Michal Figlak

One of the most promising Polish prospects on the European regional MMA scene, Michal Figlak, signed with the UFC earlier this year. 'Mad Dog' last fought in July and subsequently got a call from the world's leading MMA promotion.

In his first appearance inside the octagon, Figlak will be heading into a hostile environment when he squares off against French lightweight Fares Ziam at UFC Paris on Saturday.

Michal Figlak's dominant run in Cage Warriors is what likely prompted the UFC to come calling. His last six fights have been under the British promotion's banner, which has produced numerous notable figures in MMA today, including Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett.

Figlak's latest win took his professional record to 8-0. His stand-up is clearly the best facet of his game, evident in his four knockout victories so far. He doesn't have any submission wins on his record as his grappling hasn't really been tested in Cage Warriors.

Still just 26, the Polish lightweight has more than enough time to hone his skills and improve his game.

Based on what we've seen from him thus far, he has all the tools to make it to the top tier of the 155-pound division. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots and former UFC champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jan Blachowicz.

#4. Jarno Errens

The Netherlands has a long and storied history with combat sports. The European nation has produced multiple world champions in kickboxing and striking-based martial arts over the years. With MMA finally getting the recognition it deserves in Europe, expect to see a lot more Dutch fighters in the UFC down the line.

Bas Rutten, Alistair Overeem, Gegard Mousasi and Germaine de Randamie have all represented and won world championships for The Netherlands at the highest level of MMA in their respective eras. UFC newcomer Jarno Errens is perhaps the best Dutch prospect in the game today and is set to make his promotional debut this weekend.

Errens' professional record stands at 13-3-1, comprising three knockouts and five submissions. The 27-year-old has competed all over the world, having fought for MMA promotions in Germany, Belgium, Bahrain and the U.A.E.

With 17 fights already under his belt at such a young age, Errens is vastly experienced and has fought high-level competition regularly. At UFC Paris, he will look to open his account in the UFC with a win when he takes on French prospect and fellow promotional debutant William Gomis at the Accor Arena on September 3.

The Dutchman is no stranger to fighting in enemy territory, but how he deals with the bright lights of the UFC remains to be seen

#3. William Gomis

Jarno Errens' upcoming opponent, William Gomis, is among the hottest featherweight prospects in the world right now. Under the tutelage of renowned head coach Fernand Lopez, and with teammates like UFC standouts Ciryl Gane and Nassourdine Imavov, Gomis has blossomed into an extremely dangerous fighter.

Gomis' MMA career got off to a rocky start. Still just 18 when he made his professional debut, the Frenchman went 2-2 in his first four fights, all of which went down in 2016.

Now at 25, Gomis has extended his record to 10-2 and is unbeaten in six years. 'Jaguar' has evolved into a very dynamic striker with six knockout wins under his belt. At UFC Paris, he will feature on the main card and will have a sold-out arena packed with French fans behind him.

A win on Saturday could serve as the perfect springboard for his rise up the featherweight division.

#2. Benoit Saint-Denis

155 pounds is ubiquitously regarded as the best and most competitive weight class across MMA. The UFC's lightweight division, in particular, remains one of the deepest and most dangerous brackets in all of combat sports.

Testament to how deep the lightweight division is, some of the most promising prospects in the world are unranked 155-pounders, like France's Benoit Saint-Denis.

Saint-Denis compiled a scorching 8-0 record on the European regional MMA scene, finishing all of his opponents along the way, Upon signing with the MMA leader in 2021, the Frenchman suffered the first loss of his career via a narrow judges' decision on short notice at welterweight.

The 26-year-old bounced back and returned to winning ways earlier this year, submitting Niklas Stolze. 'God of War' is a lethal submission specialist, with all but one of his career wins coming via tap-outs.

Saint-Denis is certainly an intriguing contender in the lightweight division, and if he continues on his current trajectory, could emerge as a legitimate threat to the title down the line. He will be looking to uphold his perfect 100% finishing rate this weekend when he takes on Gabriel Miranda.

#1. Nassourdine Imavov – No.12-ranked UFC middleweight contender

As things stand, Nassourdine Imavov is France's best hope for a world champion outside the heavyweight division, wherein his teammate Ciryl Gane has already claimed gold. Imavov signed with the promotion in 2020 and has already racked up three wins in the promotion, which saw him break into the top 15 of the middleweight division.

Currently occupying the No.12 spot at 185 pounds, Imavov will look to edge closer to the top 10 on Saturday when he takes on Joaquin Buckley.

Imavov's soft-spoken and polite demeanor is a direct contrast to some of the more boistrous personalities at 185 pounds. As such, he hasn't quite got the recognition his skills warrant. However, those in the know are well aware of his true potential.

In a division brimming with strikers, Imavov is as technical and crisp as the best middleweights around. With divisional kingpin Israel Adesanya running out of challengers for his belt, Imavov offers a complex puzzle to solve for the champion.

What Imavov needs is a platform to truly make a statement. Just as many English fighters' stocks skyrocketed after March's edition of UFC London, the Frenchman can capitalize on the opportunity presented to him and make his mark in the division.

A resounding finish over an explosive opponent, with the French faithful behind, could see the emergence of a bonafide contender at 185 pounds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew