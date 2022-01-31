UFC Predictions: UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

After a weekend without a UFC show, the promotion returns this weekend with its latest Fight Night effort from the Las Vegas APEX center.

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night features a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland in the headliner. However, there is little else in terms of name value elsewhere.

Whether UFC fans will get into this show, or they’ll just skip it is a very genuine question. However, as always, there may be at least one or two fights on offer worth watching.

On that note, here are the predicted outcomes for UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland.

#1. UFC middleweight division: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Jack Hermansson’s aggressive style makes him a threat to all fighters at 185lbs.

Reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to face off with old rival Robert Whittaker with the title on the line at UFC 271 on February 12. So there’s a massive window of opportunity for both men involved in this fight.

Sure, the winner of Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier might have a better claim to a title shot than either Jack Hermansson or Sean Strickland. However, if Brunson, in particular, wins the fight, he already has a loss to both Adesanya and Whittaker on his ledger. That might allow the promotion to skip over him, and allow the winner of this bout to slip into the spot.

Among the two middleweights, it’s inarguable that Strickland has been on the better run as of late. He hasn’t lost since May 2018, and has put together a run of five wins in a row, including four at 185lbs.

Most recently, ‘Tarzan’ outpointed Uriah Hall in a one-sided, if dull, five-round headline bout last July. It probably didn’t earn him many new fans. However, it was impressive, as he completely outstruck Hall, and never really allowed him out of first gear.

Hermansson, meanwhile, looked set to make a run at the title when he upset Jacare Souza back in 2019. However, a subsequent loss to Cannonier derailed those hopes. ‘The Joker’ did bounce back well by submitting Kelvin Gastelum, but a loss to Marvin Vettori then pushed him out of contention again.

The Swede has now got back on track with a win over Edmen Shahbazyan, and a win here might elevate him into the top five at 185lbs. Overall, this is a bit of a tricky bout to call.

Both men have a similar lanky build and reach, although Hermansson’s is slightly longer at 77.5”. Moreover, they both have solid skills elsewhere, too, with both men being among the more underrated grapplers in the division.

The thing that might edge it for Hermansson is his overall aggression. ‘The Joker’ loves to push a high pace, forcing his opponents backwards, and often forcing them into making silly mistakes, or tiring them out.

Strickland, meanwhile, prefers to lull his foes into a lower-paced fight, as he did with Hall. However, based on what we’ve seen from ‘The Joker’, it could be tricky for him to do that here.

Considering the same, expect Hermansson to back Strickland up from the off here, throwing him off his usual gameplan and opening him up to take the harder shots. If ‘The Joker’ can also mix some takedowns in, this should be his fight to lose.

The Pick: Hermansson via unanimous decision.

