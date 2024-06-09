Veteran MMA referee Jason Herzog was grilled online for a call at UFC Louisville. Elsewhere, Ryan Garcia was taken away by the authorities on a felony charge.

Sportskeeda MMA is back with the day's top combat sports news.

Jason Herzog criticized for UFC Louisville stoppage

The MMA community almost unanimously took issue with referee Jason Herzog's stoppage in the main event of UFC Louisville. Despite years of officiating experience on his resume, he seemingly made a huge error in judgment during the Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight, as per the fans and professionals.

In the fourth round of the fight, a right hook by Imavov followed by some more damaging shots seemed to have wobbled Cannonier, but the latter appeared to be able to defend himself nevertheless. At this moment, Herzog stepped in and waved the fight off, which did not sit well with Cannonier. Imavov was declared the winner by TKO.

After the fight, several MMA personalities took to social media to express their disappointment.

Jamahal Hill wrote:

Ariel Helwani wrote:

Ryan Garcia gets taken away in handcuffs

Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon while under the influence of alcohol. TMZ first reported the news. The outlet also secured footage of Garcia being led away by the police in handcuffs.

According to the report, cops also paid him a visit on Wednesday when a family member called the authorities fearing the boxer might need assistance. However, Garcia seemed fine and the police left. Later that night, Garcia acted out while drunk and the hotel cut off the alcohol supply.

ESPN later reported that the hotel accused him of causing damage to property worth $15,000. In California, any damage over $400 can be considered a felony. After he was booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department jail, he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for evaluation.

Garcia's attorney, Darin Chavez, told ESPN that Garcia "is dealing with an immense emotional burden" because of his mother's health. He might also be charged with public intoxication, the lawyer said.

Dominick Reyes breaks five-year skid

Dominick Reyes had last won a fight in October 2019 against Chris Weidman, after which he faced Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title. Although he lost, Reyes remains one of the few people, along with Thiago Santos and Alexander Gustafsson, who came close to beating 'Bones' inside the UFC octagon.

However, since then, Reyes failed to win a single fight. Several losses and a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis later, he finally returned to winning ways at UFC Louisville on Saturday, leaving fans elated.

Most were simply happy to see him make a comeback, while few others immediately called for a title shot or even a rematch with Jon Jones.

