What's next for Dominick Reyes? 5 potential options after snapping five-year skid

Dominick Reyes has traversed an arduous path in his UFC career. The 34-year-old Californian is one of a select few elite fighters, like Alexander Gustafsson and Thiago Santos, who arguably got the better of MMA legend Jon Jones inside the octagon.

Reyes, Gustafsson (in his first fight against Jones), and Santos all lost to Jones on the judges' scorecards.

Many feel Reyes came the closest to defeating Jones, emphasizing that he won the first three rounds of their five-round UFC light heavyweight title bout in Feb. 2020. After his controversial unanimous decision defeat against 'Bones,' Reyes went on to suffer three more losses. 'The Devastator' lost to Jan Blachowicz via second-round TKO in Sept. 2020.

Reyes then lost to Jiri Prochazka via second-round KO in May 2021 and to Ryan Spann via first-round KO in Nov. 2022. In the aftermath of the defeat against Spann, he was expected to take on Carlos Ulberg in March 2024. However, 'The Devastator' was afflicted by a possibly life-threatening medical condition known as DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis).

The condition, characterized by blood clots, led to his withdrawal from the Ulberg matchup. Thankfully, Reyes recovered and returned to defeat Dustin Jacoby via first-round KO at UFC Louisville (June 8, 2024). Today, we look at what the future could hold for the former UFC title challenger.

#5 Dominick Reyes eyes UFC 306 at The Sphere

During his post-fight octagon interview, Dominick Reyes was visibly elated at returning to the win column after around five years. His last victory had come against Chris Weidman via first-round KO in Oct. 2019. Additionally, Reyes had to overcome not just a four-fight losing streak but also his health challenges. Needless to say, the win over Jacoby was a much-needed one for him.

Reyes spoke about his upcoming marriage and suggested that his latest victory would help him in the professional and personal dominions. Moreover, during ESPN MMA's 'UFC Post Show,' Reyes spoke to Karyn Bryant, Rashad Evans, and Din Thomas about his incredible win and what's next for him. He underlined wanting to compete at least one more time in 2024.

The American fighter of Mexican descent would like to fight at UFC 306 (Sept. 14, 2024) at The Sphere. The event will notably have a Mexican Independence Day theme. Reyes stated:

"Sometime this year. I mean, at least one more time this year. I'm not gonna call a date. I'm not gonna call an opponent. I'm just going to fight. But I'm working my way back toward the top. So, obviously, let's climb and find somebody ... But it would be cool to fight in The Sphere. That's like a one-off thing. And that would be super awesome. But we'll see. I'm just enjoying it."

Watch Reyes discuss the topic below (5:25):

#4 Dominick Reyes could fight Bogdan Guskov

Presently, Dominick Reyes is at No. 15 in the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. He'd likely rise in the rankings update in the coming days. The No. 14-ranked Azamat Murzakanov and No. 13-ranked Alonzo Menifield are booked to fight one another in August.

Meanwhile, the No. 11-ranked Carlos Ulberg is scheduled to face the No. 3-ranked Jamahal Hill at UFC 303 (June 29, 2024).

The No. 12-ranked Bogdan Guskov's next opponent and comeback date haven't been officially announced yet. Considering that, it would appear as though he's the ideal next matchup for Reyes. It'd be feasible from a rankings perspective as well as to ensure that 'The Devastator' isn't rushed up the light heavyweight ladder after just having broken his losing streak.

#3 Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith — a clash of former title challengers

Fighters like Dominick Reyes, Alexander Gustafsson, and Thiago Santos came dangerously close to dethroning MMA great Jon 'Bones' Jones on the scorecards during the latter's UFC light heavyweight title reign. Incidentally, another instance of 'Bones' almost losing his title was Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith almost beating him via DQ (Disqualification) in March 2019.

Smith, who was hit with an illegal knee by Jones, could've refused to continue and won the title via DQ. 'Lionheart' chose to continue and ultimately lost via unanimous decision.

Presently, Smith is ranked No. 10 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. And akin to Guskov, who many feel is his lookalike, Smith too is ranked close enough to Dominick Reyes to make their potential matchup likely. A victory over a veteran fighter like 'Lionheart' could tremendously benefit Reyes as he looks to continue his journey of redemption inside the octagon.

#2 Dominick Reyes could steadily improve his level of opposition by fighting Vitor Petrino

Brazil's Vitor Petrino is coming off a first-round submission defeat against Anthony Smith in May 2024. The young Brazilian fighter was undefeated before the loss against Smith. Given the variables at play, Petrino is still viewed as a talented prospect but needs to make a statement in his next octagon outing after his recent setback.

Now, a top-10 light heavyweight opponent wouldn't be out of the question for a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and experienced combatant like Dominick Reyes. Regardless, if he chooses a slow and steady approach instead of rushing into the division's upper echelons, fighting Petrino next would make sense. It'd be a step back from the likes of Smith and Guskov, but still a good matchup.

#1 Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes 2

Yes, a potential Jon Jones-Dominick Reyes rematch in 2024/2025 may seem farfetched at first glance. However, anything can happen in the hurt business, including a fighter unexpectedly moving to another weight division. MMA megastar Jones vacated his UFC light heavyweight title after his razor-thin win over Reyes, bulked up during his three-year hiatus, and made his heavyweight debut.

In his maiden heavyweight appearance in March 2023, 'Bones' captured the UFC heavyweight title by besting Ciryl Gane via first-round submission. Jones hasn't fought since, owing to injury issues, but has hinted that he'll likely defend his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic in Nov. 2024. UFC CEO Dana White has consistently maintained that Jones will fight Miocic next.

Furthermore, interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is booked to defend his title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 (July 27, 2024). The belief is that the Jones-Miocic winner will face the Aspinall-Blaydes winner in a title unification clash. The consensus is that Jones is unlikely to ever return to light heavyweight. Many feel he'll retire after fighting Miocic.

As for Dominick Reyes, in his post-fight press conference after beating Dustin Jacoby, he discussed working toward another light heavyweight title shot. If a possible Jones-Reyes rematch is to materialize, it'll probably take place at heavyweight. Ergo, it'd depend on Reyes taking a risk by moving up to heavyweight to fight Jones, perhaps in a one-off heavyweight appearance.

This particular option is the most improbable, but also the most exciting. Fans would most definitely love to see the Jones-Reyes rematch, as many feel 'The Devastator' was wronged by the judges in their first encounter. Reyes could achieve legendary status if he beats Jones in the rematch, especially at heavyweight.

