The date change of UFC's first event in Saudi Arabia derailed the plans of one rising fighter. Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill feels Alex Pereira could be overrated.

Shara Magomedov's plans ruined by UFC Saudi Arabia cancellation

UFC's inaugural event in Saudi Arabia was pushed back from March 2 to June 22. Rumors claimed the decision was made due to a dispute over the lack of star power on the card.

Shara Magomedov was reportedly set to feature on the card, he recently revealed to Russian media. With the March 2 event now taking place in Vegas, he is going to wait till June to fight, according to a tweet by MMA Orbit based on Magomedov's comments.

It was also reported that he wanted a top-10 opponent, along with the likes of Marvin Vettori, which was turned down by the UFC. He was asked to compete against someone "on the edge of the rankings" first.

Jamahal Hill weighs in on Alex Pereira as an opponent

Jamahal Hill is set to fight Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight belt he never lost at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, 'Sweet Dreams' spoke on Pereira's fighting resume and the hype around the challenge he poses:

"It wasn't something that just blew me away or seemed like it was otherworldly, or ohh, this is the best 205er. Not even close.

Hill continued:

"Yes, 100 percent [I will knock him out]. I see myself as superior everywhere. I see myself as a superior striker, as a superior grappler, a superior clinch worker, as a superior thinker. I'm superior to him everywhere in this game...

In a chat with The Schmo, Hill reacted to Pereira's claim that he would fight at the UFC 301 pay-per-view in Rio less than a month after UFC 300. The challenger labeled it as a "funny statement" and mocked Pereira for thinking he would take no damage against him.

Bryce Mitchell's Native American conspiracy theory

Bryce Mitchell is known for having wild theories on a myriad of matters. Most recently, he weighed in on the history of Native Americans in the country.

He said:

"Well, they couldn't beat the white man cause the white man came with Jesus and we stand together. The natives all spent their time killing each other and raping the losers and never progressed past basic tribes. I prefer society for things such as air conditioning and cars, and whatnot."

The take quickly sparked polarized reactions. While some seemed to agree with 'Thug Nasty', others called him out for his words. "So he's progressed from weird conspiracies to just being racist," one said. Another stated, "Just how hard does Topuria hit?"

