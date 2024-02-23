Shara Magomedov's top-10 demand for UFC Saudi Arabia reportedly got turned down, fans troll on X - "Future fraud check"

Shara Magomedov's aspirations for a top-10 opponent to fight at UFC Saudi Arabia were met with disappointment as his requests reportedly faced rejection.

Initially scheduled for March 2, the UFC's inaugural event in Saudi Arabia was pushed back to June 22 amid speculation of discontent from key stakeholders in the Gulf state regarding the proposed fight lineup. Contrary to these reports, UFC CEO Dana White dismissed any concerns, affirming that the delay was strategic, aiming to elevate the event to the most remarkable Fight Night card yet.

As per a recent report by MMA Orbit on X, 'Bullet' disclosed to Russian media his anticipation of appearing on the Riyadh fight card. He expressed a desire to face a top 10 middleweight opponent such as Marvin Vettori, but the UFC allegedly prefers him to compete against a contender outside of the rankings initially.

Fans responded to Magomedov's thwarted ambitions with a variety of reactions.

"Of course, he wants a top 10 opponent. He wants to be fast tracked and not have to fully earn his ranking."

"Future fraud check, I need to hear his side of the story with that altercation."

As of the moment, there is no confirmed information regarding who might be Magomedov's prospective opponent. Additionally, his bout is yet to receive official confirmation from the UFC.

Magomedov boasts an undefeated professional MMA record of 12-0, with 10 of those wins coming by knockout. 'Bullet' secured a unanimous decision victory against Bruno Silva in his professional debut at UFC 294 last October.

What's the story behind Shara Magomedov's right eye?

Shara Magomedov faced a career-altering injury similar to that of former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping earlier in his life.

Although Magomedov hasn't completely lost vision in his right eye, he now fights with partial sight due to multiple complications. He underwent eight eye surgeries, causing a two-year pause in his career and earning him the nickname 'Pirate'.

During an interview with ATHLETISTIC in 2022, Magomedov revealed that he ultimately opted for the complete removal of his right eye after encountering vision loss:

"There were such operations when an injection in the eye had to be made, where it was removed, one might say. At this time, local anesthesia is administered, but you feel everything. They pierce it from two or three sides. I had many different stages, my eyes were tortured specifically. The doctor said the worst thing that can happen to your eye has already happened."

"It took a lot of money but at that time, I was under the care of my parents. I found myself in a difficult situation, I did not train for two years, I did not fight. In principle, you can divide my whole career into before and after this injury."