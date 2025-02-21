A couple of UFC veterans got into an argument with an MMA official regarding the legitimacy of the 'Flat Earth Theory'. Elsewhere a female boxer got suspended for a positive drug test.

UFC vetarans get into argument with cutman Brad Tate over Flat Earth Theory

Some UFC fighters, such as Bryce Mitchell, Kron Gracie, and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, are hardcore believers in the theory that the earth is flat. During a recent episode of JAXXON Podcast, Jackson got into a debate with UFC cutman Brad Tate on the matter. Fellow UFC veteran Rashad Evans and podcast co-host Bear Degidio were in his support.

Jackson asked Tate if he was a Flat-Earther, to which the cutman said:

"F*** no. These motherf**kers should never get hit in the head again... Y'all have been around the world and should know that the Earth is round... So what happens? You just run into a wall?"

Evans chimed in:

"If the Earth is curved, right, and it's going straight, and the Earth is curving, at some point wouldn't it fly off into space if it didn't tilt down?"

Jackson then asked Tate to explain how an airplane works and what the sea-level is, and proceeded to claim that their existences should suffice as a proof that the earth is flat.

Why Ilia Topuria left featherweight

Ilia Topuria's decision to move up to lightweight may have more to it than an attempt at the glory of a second UFC belt, according to Chael Sonnen.

On Wednesday, Dana White made a series of fight announcements, including a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. He confirmed that Topuria had vacated the belt to move up to lightweight but did not have a fight booked yet.

White added that Topuria feels he has "cemented his legacy" in the division, which is why he gave up the belt. Ariel Helwani speculated that the UFC is no longer in favor of double champions, which is why he was made to relinquish the title.

However, Sonnen believes that Topuria was struggling to cut down to 145-pound and that is a major contributing factor towards the decision:

"[Weight cut] is your hardest work and you're not getting anything for it. You're not even getting told, 'Good job,' it's an expectation. There is nothing that retires fighters more often than the scale."

Sonnen added that only when making weight becomes a near-impossibility will a fighter like the former featherweight champion would give up a belt.

"To see someone like [Ilia] Topuria hand [the belt] back, because he had that same sacrifice and he gave it back. That is how much he needs to leave the 145-pound [divison]. We need to respect that... We need to commend him for telling us now, and not letting us find out a day before the contest on the scales."

Sonnen also insinuated that weight issues were a major reason behind Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and he may have returned if UFC offered him a fight at welterweight.

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:40 and 8:15):

Claressa Shields suspended

Three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields has been suspended from boxing for a positive marijuana test. She is currently under investigation following her win over heavyweight Danielle Perkins in Michigan, according to a report by ESPN.

The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission suspended the 29-year-old athlete after an oral fluid sample taken after the fight on Feb. 2 was found to have presence of marijuana. Weed is banned in active competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

She has been asked to provide an explanation by WBO. Last week, Shields denied an allegation of a failed drug test after Rick Glaser reported on it. She threatened to sue the media member for harming her reputation, demanding a public apology and claiming that she has a "clean athlete" all her life.

