The UFC took a backseat this weekend as the Super Bowl fever spread across the country with Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers. Conor McGregor, however, still managed to steal some spotlight.

Here are the biggest news updates from the world of MMA brought to you by Sportskeeda's News Roundup.

UFC stars react to Super Bowl LVIII

With the Super Bowl LVIII taking over the USA on Sunday, several UFC stars reacted to the game after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift's presence at the game became another huge talking point among the fans as well.

Fabio Cherant wrote:

"F*ck Taylor Swift."

Nate Diaz wrote:

"F*ck the chiefs. NinerGang."

Logan Paul called Patrick Mahomes, the third-time MVP, a GOAT.

Conor McGregor refutes Dana White's comeback claim

Conor McGregor likes to do things in his own way, especially when it comes to creating mystery about his fights. Days after Dana White said there was no date fixed yet for McGregor's return but he was hoping to get it done in the fall, the Irishman doubled down on his claim of a summer comeback.

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII, 'The Notorious' wrote on X:

"Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days for my friends in the States, second only to the mac's return to the octagon this summer! Good luck to the 49ers and the Chiefs, leave something in Vegas for me."

While many hoped that Conor McGregor would headline UFC 300, Dana White has further disappointed fans by stating that the main event of the card is yet not finalized.

Dillon Danis gets fact-checked by MMA X

Dillon Danis is not the most likable personality in the MMA community. In fact, he is often openly trolled even for his more serious opinions. Recently, he offered up a lucky draw contest, like he does before any big sporting event, in which he said he would pay $5,000 to one person for liking the tweet.

In the Community Notes section, one user added that Danis has "on multiple occasions promised varying amounts of money" to his fans for interacting with his tweets but "there is nothing to indicate he actually pays anyone". The user cited an article by Sportskeeda MMA as their reference.

Several MMA personalities reacted to the Note.

Darren Till retweeted it, stating:

"Ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa @dillondanis proper skint bum."

Michael Chandler said:

"Fact checkers get it right on this one…"

Ariel Helwani, meanwhile, simply added laughing emojis:

