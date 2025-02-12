UFC Vegas 102 purses: How much are Jared Cannonier, Gregory Rodrigues, and others making? Estimated and previous payouts compared

The UFC Vegas 102 event will witness the return of Jared Cannonier, who takes on rising star Gregory Rodrigues in a battle of middleweight finishers. Both fighters are expected to rake in lucrative paydays for their headlining matchup. Additionally, a few other fighters on the card also seem set for impressive payouts.

Per Marca, Cannonier's estimated payout for his fight against Nassourdine Imavov in June 2024 was $80k; his base pay for that matchup. Also, as reported by Sporty Salaries, Cannonier was expected to earn a guaranteed purse of $350k in addition to a $21k sponsorship payout for his fight against Caio Borralho in August 2024.

Jared Cannonier lost both fights. The Borralho matchup happens to be 'The Killa Gorilla's' most recent octagon appearance.

On the other hand, Gregory Rodrigues' most recent fight saw him outpoint Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC 304 in July 2024. Per MMA Salaries, Rodrigues secured a $72k purse and $72k win bonus -- an overall payout of $144k -- for the fight.

Given the aforementioned estimated/reported payouts for Cannonier and Rodrigues -- and the fact that they're headlining a UFC Fight Night card -- their respective UFC Vegas 102 payouts could be in a similar range as they recently have.

Speaking of the UFC Vegas 102 co-headlining match, featherweights Calvin Kattar and Youssef Zalal clash in their respective quests to ascend to the top of the division. Kattar's most recent octagon outing was a featherweight bout against former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 300 in April 2024.

Kattar was beaten by Sterling via unanimous decision but bagged a lucrative payday for competing at the landmark tricentennial event. As reported by NY Fights, Kattar was expected to bag a $200k payday for that fight.

As for his UFC Vegas 102 opponent, Youssef Zalal, he last competed in November 2024. Zalal spectacularly submitted Jack Shore, earning a POTN (Performance of the Night) bonus in the process. Per Sporty Salaries, Zalal bagged an $85k purse, $85k win bonus, $10k sponsorship payout, and $50k POTN bonus -- taking his overall payday from that fight to $230k.

UFC Vegas 102 payouts

One ought to note that the estimated/reported payouts aren't officially confirmed figures. Furthermore, the total payout a fighter receives from a given match is generally higher than the reported purses, owing to bonuses, perks, etc. The UFC Vegas 102 event will transpire on Feb. 15, 2025.

Elsewhere on the card, veteran fighter Angela Hill returns to action against Brazil's Ketlen Souza. America's Hill last competed in August 2024, outpointing Tabatha Ricci. As reported by Sporty Salaries, Hill secured a guaranteed purse of $150k and a sponsorship payout of $16k -- taking her overall payout to $166k for that fight.

On the other hand, Hill's UFC Vegas 102 opponent, Ketlen Souza, last fought Yazmin Jauregui at the UFC 306 (aka Riyadh Season Noche UFC) event at the world-renowned Vegas Sphere in September 2024.

Souza impressively ended the fight via submission and earned a $50k POTN bonus. Furthermore, per Sporty Salaries, Souza was expected to bag a $38k guaranteed purse, $38k win bonus, and $5k sponsorship pay. As such, her estimated overall payout from the fight was around $131k.

