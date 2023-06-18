Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier, Ryan Garcia's beef with Oscar De La Hoya, and more.

#3. Multiple officiating errors jar UFC Vegas 75

UFC Vegas 75 witnessed multiple errors that led to confusion and controversy. In one of the most prominent blunders, referee Keith Peterson stopped the Ronnie Lawrence vs. Dan Argueta fight, mistaking a movement by Lawrence to be a tap.

The referee owned up to the mistake and the fight was declared a No Contest. However, both fighters were possibly robbed of the potential win bonus, which did not sit well with the fans.

In another instance, a TKO in the Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar fight was overturned after a footage review revealed an accidental head clash led to the knockout. The fight was scored a unanimous decision in Hernandez's favor.

Controversial MMA judge Sa D'Amato also left his mark by scoring the sole outlier in the headliner event, Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier. Thankfully, it did not sway the result in an unfair direction.

#2. Oscar De La Hoya sues Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions has filed a lawsuit against their star performer Ryan Garcia.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Nevada on Friday, a week after Garcia's legal team sent the promotions a demand letter accusing them of violating contractual obligations. The allegations were surrounding an agreement clash that Garcia's deal had with GBP's exclusive contract with DAZN.

As per a report by ESPN, who have obtained copies of both the demand letter and the lawsuit, Garcia had called for a mediation proceeding to begin the week of July 10 if Golden Boy Promotions did not cure all the alleged contractual breaches. They set a Friday deadline to address the allegations.

The promotion responded with a lawsuit, demanding Garcia fulfill his contract:

"With this filing, we are seeking to ensure that Ryan [Garcia] and his team will honor the remainder of his contract, a contract that Ryan himself called 'one of the most lucrative boxing deals for a prospect in the history of the sport.'

Garcia and De La Hoya have been having a public spat on Twitter ever since 'Golden Boy' abandoned 'KingRy' after his loss to Gervonta Davis. De La Hoya has blamed "death threats" for his absence.

#1. Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is over: Arman Tsarukyan

The possibility of Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler in the UFC this year seems to be very slim.

Fans were already doubtful of McGregor's intentions after he was spotted chugging alcohol at fight events and visiting F1 Grand Prix in his private yacht. After the latest allegations of sexual assault, things look more grim than ever. The fact that he did not end up submitting any sample to USADA by the deadline does not help either.

The UFC president Dana White is also sounding skeptical about the matchup of late.

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan believes the fight will not happen at all and that he's ready to fill in against Michael Chandler. He called 'Iron' out during the octagon interview at UFC Vegas 75 after running through Joaquim Silva.

"I heard, Michael Chandler, his fight with Conor is over you know. And probably they're gonna give me that fight you know and I'm gonna kill this guy."

Tsarukyan also called for a rematch with Islam Makhachev for the title.

Watch Tsarukyan's post-fight interview below:

Poll : 0 votes