UFC Vegas 78 sees 'robbery' and rare submission, OnlyF*ns boxer accused of wrecking 'marriage', Dillon Danis in legal trouble: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss UFC Vegas 78's one-of-a-kind MMA submission and 'robbery', an OnlyF*ns star accused of wrecking the 'marriage' of a major UFC star, and more.

#3. UFC Vegas 78 sees co-main event branded a 'robbery' by fans and a rare submission move

UFC Vegas 78 took place on Saturday, August 12, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The co-main event was a controversial one.

Cub Swanson fought Hakeem Dawodu in a three-round fight and the featherweight veteran did not look up to the mark. Swanson was the fighter who took more damage and looked visibly battered by the end of the fight.

His opponent Dawodu did a great job of countering everything Swanson threw at him, and effectively battered the veteran's lead leg with his leg kicks. However, the fight was scored a unanimous decision victory in favor of Swanson, who himself seemed shocked to learn he won. UFC fans called out the judging in the aftermath of the fight.

Meanwhile, Da'Mon Blackshear put on an impressive performance in his bantamweight fight against Jose Johnson in the prelims of UFC Vegas 78.

In the very first round of the fight, 'Da Monster' took Johnson down and submitted him with a rare twister. The move had been seen only twice before in the UFC. 'The Korean Zombie' submitted Leonard Garcia with it in 2011 Bryce Mitchell won via a twister against Matt Sayles in 2019.

#2. OnlyF*ans model and boxer Ebanie Bridges accused of ruining the 'marriage' of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's relationship with his fiancee Dee Devlin has always been under some scrutiny, and this weekend did not help matters.

'The Notorious' was sitting ringside for the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight and was spotted with Ebanie Bridges, the IBF women's bantamweight champion. The Australian boxer posed for pictures with McGregor's arm around her. Fans, however, were not too happy with what they saw and called out the boxer for potentially "ruining a marriage."

Conor McGregor brought Ebanie Bridges and two other models to promote his Forged Irish Stout drink, which was one of the many sponsors for the event.

#1. Dillon Danis is in legal trouble at the hands of Logan Paul

The fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is two months away, but the pair have already begun trash talking online.

Dillon Danis has been posting pictures of Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal with her previous partners on X (formerly Twitter). Apart from that, he has also pulled out a lot of pictures and news articles from Paul's past and posted them online. Now, the MMA fighter has apparently received cease and desist letters from 'The Maverick's' team.

Dillon Danis recently explained how he is not roasting Paul to promote the fight but because he loves it:

"For those who think I'm making this up, what the f*ck are you even thinking? I absolutely love roasting this idiot, and I'd be tearing his whole life up right now."

The pair are currently scheduled to fight for six rounds on October 14 on the Prime card also featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury. The event will take place in Manchester, England, and is the first time both 'The Nightmare' and 'The Maverick' have fought on the same card since they battled each other. For Danis, this is the first YouTuber turned boxer he will be fighting.

Conor McGregor himself has backed Dillon Danis to win this fight and has claimed that he will be training him for it.

Dillon Danis is so confident he is going to beat Logan Paul that he has asked for the fight to be extended to 12 rounds instead of six.

Dillon Danis' post

Another one of Danis' claims has been that Logan Paul has used steroids to attain his physique. 'The Maverick' has not fought in years and is currently performing in the WWE.