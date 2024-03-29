Many eyebrows are often raised about Ebanie Bridges' choice of side career, a former UFC star among them. Elsewhere, Ryan Garcia made outrageous allegations against his upcoming opponent, Devin Haney.

Ebanie Bridges silences ex-UFC star about OnlyF*ns

Darren Till recently mocked a tweet by Ebanie Bridges where she talks about giving a young girl, who works out at her gym, a lift on her Porsche.

Taking a jab at Bridges' OnlyF*ns career, he wrote:

"Train hard and get ya t*ts out online girls & you can have ur own Porsche 911 too..."

Bridges, not perturbed with the ex-UFC star's comment, retorted:

"Thanks for the attention and traction @darrentill, it all helps my bank account. Love ya. Never seen u fight or really do anything tbf except moan and b**ch about women on here lol… but I will be watching your next one."

Bridges, up until last December, was the women's IBF bantamweight champion. She lost the belt to Miyo Yoshida via unanimous decision.

Ryan Garcia makes "BACKSHOTS" comment about Devin Haney and Diddy

As part of the trash-talk building up to their fight, Ryan Garcia has made an NSFW allegation against Devin Haney.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, a mogul of the music industry, has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by multiple personalities. Among them are his long-time partner his long-time partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. In March 2024, his houses were raided as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

Garcia claimed that Haney had attended one of the parties hosted by the musician and hinted at sexual relations between the two.

The boxer wrote:

"So got word that they got videos of Devin at diddy's party. F*ck this fight what did you do."

When Haney clapped back threatening to "punish" Garcia, 'KingRy' wrote:

"Diddy already punished you. BACKSHOTS allegedly. Cannot confirm nor deny."

Conor McGregor responds to Joe Rogan's quip

Conor McGregor is mad at Joe Rogan again.

The UFC commentator recently said on his podcast that the Irishman finding acting "harder than MMA" was "crazy talk".

Rogan said:

"That's not true, even for him. Act in Road House or fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] again? Shut the f**k up, that's crazy talk, it's crazy talk."

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor responded:

"Hey @joerogan, I kidnapped Khabib's bear and put it in a tootoo and shot it in the back of the head and he still won't come back."

McGregor was taking a shot at Nurmagomedov famously wrestling a bear in Dagestan during his early days in combat sports. The comment was also a jab at Nurmagomedov retiring at his peak and refusing to ever return to the UFC or the sport.