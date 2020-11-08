UFC welterweight Mike Perry slams Darren Till for pulling out from Jack Hermansson fight

Mike Perry had something to say after Darren Till pulled out of his middleweight bout against Jack Hermansson.

Till and Hermansson were scheduled to go head to head on December 5th, but the Englishman was forced to pull out of the bout due to an injury. Kevin Holland, who is coming off a win at UFC Vega 12 just two weeks ago, steps in to face Hermansson on short notice.

Till took to social media to react to pulling out of the bout.

“Good luck to both guys. I’ll be back next year.I hope Kevin gets to showcase himself against one of the top guys of the division... he’s as game as they come!” Till said.

Mike Perry also had a few strong words to say about Till withdrawing from the Hermansson bout.

The outspoken UFC welterweight went on a NSFW-tirade on Twitter, basically calling Till out for pulling out.

“So @darrentill2 pussied out too. Smh everybody seems to have a sore coochie. Been shoving them rawdog beers up for an instant effect like @steveo got ya walking funny? Had to pull out? A real rawdogger don’t pull out pussy!” “Platinum” Mike Perry said.

This is just the latest in what has been a long line of social media interactions between Perry and Till in the last few months.

Mike Perry and Darren Till’s Beef History

Mike Perry and Darren Till have been at it on social media for a couple of months now, with the cause reportedly being a couple of jokes that were taken personally.

In October, Till offered to pay in order to be able to corner Mike Perry in his bout at UFC 255, and then threatened to throw in the towel if somebody else paid him to do so.

Now that I’m in @PlatinumPerry ‘s corner,

How much will someone pay me to throw the towel in.?

😂😂😂😭😭😭 — D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020

With the drama behind the two, it wouldn’t be surprising if the UFC eventually decided to actually match them up in the future. Perry has previously expressed his desire to fight Till at middleweight.

Before they can get their hands on each other however, Till will need to heal up, and Perry will have to take care of business against Tim Means at UFC 255.

Mike Perry is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Mickey Gall back in June. Till, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker back in July.